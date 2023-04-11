Sustainable fashion brands to shop this Earth Month

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With Earth Month in full swing, we take a look at sustainable fashion brands forwarding the movement.

Sustainable and circular fashion has long been a priority in the fashion industry. The idea of sustainable fashion was first introduced in the 1970s, and in 1989, the first organizations dedicated to fighting climate change and fair trade were created: the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) and Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC). Subsequently, a slew of initiatives, certifications, alliances and coalitions were formed to continue advancements around sustainability in fashion. In step, consumers have become increasingly conscious and ethical with their purchases, and many fashion brands and retailers are now making an effort to focus on their environmental impact.

According to digital service platform Gitnux, the global apparel market share of sustainable clothing items is expected to increase from 3.9% in 2021 to 6.1% in 2026. What’s more, investments in sustainable fashion can reduce the average amount of clothing waste that is generated annually by up to 62%.

“People are coming to terms with the fact that perhaps the way we’ve done things isn’t just terrible for people and the planet, but it’s not good for our closets, either. Folks genuinely want to change their ways, and that’s exciting,” author Aja Barber told Instyle in a recent interview.

As sustainable fashion continues to gain steam, the number of brands to support within the category is growing, too. Whether you’re looking for repurposed denim or a handbag made from organic materials, there are plenty of exciting and innovative brands to support this Earth Month.

Take a look at a few consumer-favorite sustainable fashion brands below.

Girlfriend Collective

The Girlfriend Collective is one of the most widely-known athleisure brands, and for good reason. The brand, which was founded in 2016 by husband and wife duo Ellie and Quang Dinh, maintains SA8000-certified ethical production, meaning it practices socially acceptable practices in the workplace. Additionally, the Girlfriend Collective uses recycled and sustainable materials and has various circular and take-back initiatives.

Cuyana

Cuyana is a leader in the sustainable handbag movement. Founded in 2011 by Karla Gallardo, the brand has not only made a lifetime commitment to sustainability, but it’s also exclusively worked with manufacturers who share the same environmentally conscious goals. In 2020, the brand also announced that 100% of its products would be made from sustainably-sourced materials by 2022.

Sézane

If you’re looking for chic apparel that comes from a sustainable fashion brand then look no further. When Sézane launched in 2013, founder Morgane Sézalory made sure to build the brand upon principles with both the consumers and the planet in mind. Sézane strives for zero-waste production. What’s more, in 2017, it launched Demain, an initiative focused on giving children around the world equal access to opportunities and education.

Pangaia

When it comes to brands at the forefront of fashion, science and sustainability, Pangaia, founded by Miroslava Duma, is at the forefront. Pangaia has been dedicated to sourcing and creating the most innovative sustainable materials since its launch in 2018. Among Pangaia’s innovations is its Flwrdwn line, which consists of puffer coats filled with dried flowers.

Frame

Denim’s history may not be the most sustainable-friendly, but Frame is one of the denim brands working to change that. Founded in 2012 by Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede, Frame has set out to change the narrative around premium denim. To date, Frame has launched two collections built on sustainability: the (Bio)degradable line and the Pure collection.

Alohas

Alohas is a footwear brand handcrafted and designed in Spain. Since the brand’s inception in 2015, founder Alejandro Porras has made it a point to provide quality products without compromising on the brand’s sustainability focus. As such, Alohas operates on an on-demand production design, meaning all products are made to order to avoid overstock.

Re/Done

Los Angeles-based vintage denim brand Re/Done is all about giving old denim new life. The climate-conscious brand was founded in 2014 by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur and initially made waves by repurposing old Levi’s into modern and trendy styles. Since, Re/Done has expanded into more categories. It recently launched a sneaker collection with styles comprised of sustainable materials such as recycled leather and discarded bottles.

