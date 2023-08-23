Shay Mitchell’s back-to-school Amazon picks for kids and parents

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
School has started for some students, but it’s never too late to shop for school-year necessities. As retailers and brands are still rolling out dedicated deals, now’s the perfect time to scoop up clothing, electronics and even beauty supplies.
For Shay Mitchell, the founder of TikTok-favorite travel brand Beis (336,100 followers) and mother of two, back-to-school shopping has been easier than ever this year.
“Found everything on Atlas’ back-to-school shopping list in one place and didn’t have to leave the house,” Mitchell captioned in an Amazon-sponsored Instagram post, referring to her daughter.
Mitchell, who is part of the marketplace’s Influencer Program, created an ultimate back-to-school shopping guide full of Amazon goodies for both students and parents. It includes Bentgo water bottles for children on the go and Shea Mositure’s kid-friendly shampoo and conditioner set. And for parents preparing for the hectic school year, it features splurge-worthy items like a sunrise alarm clock, a Stanley tumbler and a Cryotherapy Ice Roller.
For those in the market for a few last-minute back-to-school finds, we’ve included some of our favorite products Mitchell is adding to her cart for her children and herself. Shop our picks below.
Shop items for kids’ back-to-school
Splurge on these back-to-school products for parents
