12 back-to-school beauty essentials to add to your routine

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
For better or worse, the back-to-school season is on — yet for many, there’s still plenty of shopping to do. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers with children in kindergarten through 12th grade are estimated to spend nearly $41.5 billion on back-to-school supplies this year. The same survey predicts consumers will spend an extra $94 billion on back-to-college shopping.
While popular items like electronics, school supplies, dorm furnishings, clothing and accessories are no-brainer back-to-school purchases, it seems students of all ages are also interested in restocking their Holy Grail beauty items. On TikTok, the hashtag #backtoschool currently has 26.5 billion views. Many of the more popular videos are of back-to-school beauty hauls and recommendations.
Including mini deodorants, roller perfumes for quick refreshes and statement lip glosses for a shiny, hydrated look, school-specific beauty products are becoming the new normal. And with the first day of school lurking around the corner, now’s the perfect time to stock up on the basics.
Refresh your new school year beauty look with our back-to-school essential picks below.
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.