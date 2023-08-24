Serena Williams’s $25 secret to avoiding stretch marks while pregnant

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced the birth of her second child, Adira River Ohanian. The tennis legend and co-founder of wellness brand Will Perform shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her now family of four.

With this being Williams’s second child, she has been vocal about the lessons she learned during her first pregnancy, with her daughter Alexis Olympia. From changing her diet to implementing new exercises, Williams documented her updated approach to pregnancy over the last nine months, sharing tips and advice along the way.

The last recommendations she shared before giving birth were in a GRWM-style video on her YouTube channel. The video, titled “My Belly Routine featuring Olympia,” highlights the products she uses to keep her belly smooth and moisturized.

“When I had Olympia in my belly, I only put on lotions. This time around, I didn’t want to get stretch marks,” she said. She goes on to share a handful of products that have kept her belly nearly stretch-mark-free during her second pregnancy. They include tried-and-true products such as cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut milk. She also calls out Bio-Oil, a skin treatment oil she started using after being introduced to the brand by her best friend, Valerie Vogt.

“It’s natural, and it’s for stretch marks. People love it,” Williams says in the video.

According to Bio-Oil’s website, the product offers a host of benefits. Among them are maximizing skin elasticity and reducing the formation of stretch marks, the latter of which are common symptoms of pregnancy. In addition, the product is said to even skin tone, smooth and tone aging and wrinkled skin, and hydrate dry skin. Ingredients include vitamins A and E, calendula, lavender, rosemary, and chamomile oils.

Currently, the brand’s original Body Oil formula is the No. 1 best-seller in the body oil category on Amazon. The clinically proven and dermatologist-recommended serum has over 93,000 ratings, with users raving about the product’s benefits in their reviews.

“Bought this bio oil for my dark spots and it has worked wonders for my face. It helped remove all the stubborn dark spots on my face … it also removed stretch marks from my stomach. It’s very safe and effective for women that are pregnant,” one customer said in a recent review. “It’s a must-have for all your skin-care needs.”

With the winter season approaching, consider stocking up on some Bio-Oil to keep your skin smooth and hydrated.

