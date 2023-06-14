Raffia is in. Shop the best raffia accessories under $200

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Last week, we covered every linen style you need to add to your summer wardrobe. This week, we’re covering another buzzy trend: raffia.

Brands using raffia material — a fiber that originates from raffia palm trees — is nothing new. But a few recent drops from big-name brands have brought raffia back to the forefront. Last summer, Prada re-released its Crochet tote bag that quickly became a celebrity staple item. A-listers from Dua Lipa to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been spotted carrying the versatile bag, quickly elevating it to the must-have bag of the summer.

This year, the viral Loewe Basket Bag is having a moment. Though the bag was released in 2017, TikTok has played a part in its continued virality this season. Currently, the hashtag #loewebasketbag has over 1.3 million views. “My new summer bag for the beach, vacation and more,” one user said in her unboxing video.

With raffia accessories quickly becoming one of the must-have items of the summer, now’s the perfect time to add one of the many styles to your summer wardrobe. If Prada and Loewe aren’t in your budget, try a more budget-friendly version by Mango, Cos or Old Navy.

Shop some stylish and affordable raffia accessory picks below.

Raffia bags

These stylish, lightweight and breathable bags are the perfect accessory for spending a day at the beach, whether you’re a light or heavy packer.

Raffia hats

Whether you’re going for a traditional or more trendy look, consider completing your look with a raffia hat. Now available in a variety of shapes and sizes, there’s a style to provide the cherry on top of your every summer OOTD.

Raffia shoes

Raffia-style shoes are timeless. Buy now, and wear for years to come.

Raffia jewelry

You can’t go wrong with a piece of raffia jewelry. From earrings to headbands, the simple yet modern designs can be dressed up or down.

