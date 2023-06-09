Every linen style you need this summer

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Longtime summer staples, linen styles are still in demand.

On TikTok, the hashtag #linen has 408 million views, with users flaunting everything from their favorite linen pants to their must-have linen tops and everything in between. Brands are getting in on the action, too. Trendier brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch and Zara, and higher-end retailers including Cos and Joslin, have all rolled out seasonal assortments of the lightweight, breathable material.

Linen is not only on trend for the summer, but it’s often sustainably produced, making it an environmentally friendly option.

“Flax is the plant used to make linen, which uses less water in the production process than other fabrics such as cotton,” said Esther Knight, founder of the sustainable fashion brand Fanfare Label. “When flax is manufactured using organic farming practices, water and energy management techniques, it can be produced to make good-quality linen.”

But, on the other hand, fast-fashion brands may cut corners when producing linen, she said. “Fast fashion brands will use conventional cultivation manufacturing processes with flax, which often uses synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, which can pollute nearby water systems.”

Knight offered some shopping advice to avoid confusion: “The most important credential to look out for when shopping for sustainable linen is OEKO-TEX. Materials that hold the OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 label ensure that every element of the fabric has been tested for harmful chemicals and is verified safe for humans to wear.”

Whether you’re looking for the perfect linen dress for a dinner party or a pair of versatile, flowy linen pants, round out your summer linen wardrobe by shopping our top picks in three popular linen categories.

Linen pants

Possibly the most versatile linen option, linen pants work whether you want a dressed-up or dressed-down look. Wear a pair as a cover-up or to complete a chic dinner look.

Linen dress

A linen dress is the perfect pick if you’re on the go. Just pick a shoe, and go.

Linen tops

Like linen pants, linen button-ups offer many styling possibilities. Wear one unbuttoned as a light second layer, or tuck one in for a more polished look.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.