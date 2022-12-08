search
Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best gifts for the person who’s always online

By Tatiana Pile
Dec 8, 2022

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Picking out the perfect gift for a loved one can sometimes prove difficult, and that’s especially true if their choice past time is scrolling. Among challenges is finding something they have yet to discover. From TikTok’s viral beauty products, like the Solawave Facial Wand, to YouTube’s trending hair-care must-haves, such as Quai’s Dry Shampoo, to Instagram’s buzzy fashion items, including New Balance’s 990v5 Core, they’re in the know. But for items less obvious, Glossy has your guide.

See below for our picks of the year’s best products for impressing the most-tapped-in person in your life.

Pley
Makeup
Nudie Pley Things

$16.00

Truly Beauty
Skin Care
Americas Most-Wanted Kit

$99.00

Herbivore
Skin Care
Cloud Jelly Plumping Hydration Serum

$48.00

Naturium
Skin Care
Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm

$24.49

Olaplex
Hair Care
No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector

$30.00

Yves Saint Laurent
Body
Black Opium Eau de Parfum

$139.00

Ouai
Hair Care
Texturizing Spray

$28.00

Loewe
Fashion
55MM Cat Eye Sunglasses

$360.00

Prada
Fashion
Triangle Logo Loafer

$995.00

Ariana Grande
Body
Cloud Eau de Parfum

$45.00

Tarte
Makeup
Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer

$31.00

Miu Miu
Fashion
MU 06VS 33

$179.00

Bottega Veneta
Fashion
Mini Jodie

$2500.00

New Balance
Fashion
990v5 Core

$184.99

SolaWave
Skin Care
4-in-1 Facial Wand and Renew Complex Serum Bundle

$169.00

Milani
Makeup
Color Fetish Matte Lipstick

$8.52

Youthforia
Makeup
BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil

$36.00

Glow Cube
Skin Care
Ice Roller

$15.99

Christopher Esber
Fashion
Cutout Bead-Embellished Maxi Shirt Dress

$1190.00

Kulfi
Makeup
Kajal Eyeliner Set

$85.00

Ouai
Hair Care
Super Dry Shampoo

$26.00

Fenty Beauty
Makeup
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzer

$20.00

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more holiday gifting offerings at Glossy Pop Shop here.

  • linkedin
