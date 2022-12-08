Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best gifts for the person who’s always online

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Picking out the perfect gift for a loved one can sometimes prove difficult, and that’s especially true if their choice past time is scrolling. Among challenges is finding something they have yet to discover. From TikTok’s viral beauty products, like the Solawave Facial Wand, to YouTube’s trending hair-care must-haves, such as Quai’s Dry Shampoo, to Instagram’s buzzy fashion items, including New Balance’s 990v5 Core, they’re in the know. But for items less obvious, Glossy has your guide.