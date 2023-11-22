My Body Care Routine: Wellness influencer Sami Clark on the one supplement she can’t live without

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Sami Clarke (585,000 Instagram followers), a wellness and fitness content creator and co-founder of Form, which launched in August 2021. Form is a digital wellness community that focuses on movement, nutrition and mindfulness. This year, Clarke, alongside her co-founder, Sami Bernstein, launched an athleisure apparel line under the Form brand, which sold out in one day. According to the co-founders, Form’s membership base grew by 30% from May to June. Prior to Form’s success, Clarke used her platforms to promote convenient fitness routines. Now, Clarke is using her business and social influence to help people live healthier lives.

Like for many people, the pandemic changed Clarke’s life, she said. Though she spent most of her childhood focused on becoming a professional dancer, during Covid, she realized that the platform she built as a result also served as a community for consumers looking to break into fitness and wellness. Clarke then used her platform to launch Form, which was an extension of the fitness and wellness lifestyle she developed to become her best self, inside and out.

“The relationship I have had with my body these last couple of years is [based on regarding] my body as my vehicle to go through life. I must take care of it, nurture it and listen to it. When I started to see my body from this perspective, it made me want to take care of it through tools like movement, nutrition, self-care and mindfulness,” Clarke told Glossy. “When I started leaning into these tools, I saw the response from my physical body and my spiritual body. My body was so grateful for me leaning into what was best for her, and the reward was forming the best version of me. It changed my life, being able to take care of myself this way physically, as well as mentally. And it inspired me to start my wellness app and share the tools I have learned with women all over the world.”

As a new founder, Clarke said that she often has limited time, when it comes to doing the activities she enjoys most. But, she said, she still carves out time for her body care routine. As she doesn’t use a lot of products, she makes sure her must-haves are best-in-class, in terms of their efficacy and cleanliness, she said.

And she prioritizes her mental and physical health, as a rule.

“My favorite time to fit in my top wellness habits is the morning. After I wake up, my habits [include] listening to affirmations. … I love getting natural sunlight right when I wake up, with a five-minute meditation routine or deep belly breathing to go inward and meet my body before the busy day. My journaling routine is a big part of my morning routine that has changed my life,” said Clarke.

After her morning affirmations, Clarke tackles her simple yet effective body care routine.

“My daily routine starts from within and wouldn’t be complete without Seed DS-01,” said Clarke. “[The supplement] supports gut immune function and provides whole-body health. This daily synbiotic keeps me looking and feeling my best day in and day out.” Some of her other body care favorites include Salt and Stone Body Wash and Deodorant, Nécessaire’s Body Lotion and, on some days, Lux Unfiltered’s Tanning Lotion.

