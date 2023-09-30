My Body Care Routine: Urban Decay’s Wende Zomnir on the secret to staying fit

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Wende Zomnir (62,700 Instagram followers), the founder of beauty brands Urban Decay and Caliray. When Zomnir isn’t focused on her businesses, she likes to spend her time investing in her physical and mental health. She prioritizes moving her body, and through her social media platforms, she encourages others to do the same.

Zomnir has always led an active lifestyle. During her childhood, she played basketball, and from there, she took an interest in weight training. That passion eventually led her to a job at Bally’s as an aerobatics instructor.

“[Today,] I make it a point to lift weights three, maybe four times a week. I’m also at a yoga class once a week and then practicing on my own [by doing] little mini-sessions throughout the week. Even if I’m just sitting around talking to my family, I’m usually going to find a yoga pose and hang out in it and try to open up the part of my body that’s feeling stressed,” said Zomnir.

Zomnir spends the rest of her free time outdoors connecting with loved ones, either by playing a sport or doing a physical activity.

“Sports are fun for me. They’re a great release,” she said. Among her favorites are tennis, beach volleyball, surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking and backpacking, she said.

To top off her fitness routine, Zomnir said receives monthly body treatments that range from pure sculpting to physical therapy.

“I have [my physical therapist] do some bodywork on me once a month. Then I do a couple of endermologie treatments a month. I probably do a pure sculpt … once every couple of months. I also use my Celluma Aluma on my face, chest and anywhere I feel like I need some regeneration,” said Zomnir.

In addition, Zomnir’s body care routine involves a detailed shower ritual full of quality products:

“I [start with] dry brushing. I always did it a little bit, but now, I’m pretty religious about it because I do feel like it helps with your lymphatic drainage and it helps with the texture on your skin. Then I do a lot of dermaplaning on my face. … I love a great sugar scrub in the shower. I either make one or I use the Organic Fiji Whole Body Sugar Scrub. I scrub with one of those Japanese washcloths and the sugar scrub. You just feel extra smooth and silky and then you put on your body serum and your oils after. I’ve been using the Oui the People Cheat Sheet Resurfacing Body Exfoliant Serum, and I love the Weleda Arnica Muscle Massage Oil. I can just feel it going into my skin. I’m also using a little bit of Musely’s Body Cream. It’s a very nice retexturizing serum for your body,” Zomnir said.

But if there’s one product Zomnir says she swears by, it’s sunscreen. “I’m always wearing a lot of sunscreen. I love different kinds of sunscreen for different purposes. I probably have five different ones depending on [how long I’ll be in the sun]. [For example], if I’ll be out a while and I’m going to be sweaty, then I’ll use Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen. I actually learned from pro surfers that it’s the stuff that stays on the best,” said Zomnir.

