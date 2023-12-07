My Body Care Routine: The secret to Jackie Aina’s year-round body glow

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Jackie Aina (2.8 million TikTok followers), an OG beauty content creator and founder of Forvr Mood, a 3-year-old luxury lifestyle brand sold direct-to-consumer and at Sephora. Aina has made a name for herself in the beauty and wellness space as an expert on all things fragrance, body care and living a “soft life.” And she uses her business and social platforms to encourage her audience to prioritize self-care and advocate for more equity in the beauty industry.

While growing up as a Black woman, Aina said, she learned early on about the power of words in a world that isn’t always kind to women and young girls who look like her. “Perception, how you speak to yourself and how you view yourself are everything,” Aina told Glossy. “Even when you think your body is not listening, with the things you reinforce and the things you say, your body listens, responds and reacts. That’s why I’m incredibly overprotective of what those words are, both internally and from other people. For me, this looks like shutting down negative talk.”

Realizing the power of doing so was a “coming to Jesus” moment that allowed Aina to reclaim her self-confidence and begin foraying into the world of beauty, she said. She launched her YouTube channel in 2009, and from there, her life completely changed. However, Aina has always made sure to champion the importance of diversity in beauty and wellness, from the products being made to the creators being amplified.

That is reflected in Aina’s self-care routine. Her prized fragrance wardrobe includes a vast array of scents from fellow influencers. They include Mona Kattan’s Kay Ali and Paul Reacts’ Miss Girl scent created in partnership with fragrance house Oakcha. There’s also Beyoncé’s debut fragrance, Cé Noir, which Aina described as “a really beautiful scent.”

Aina likes to mix it up, when it comes to her beauty and body care products. Sometimes, she mixes high- and low-cost products, and other times, she likes to experiment with indie and BIPOC brands. But her goal is always skin that looks and feels radiant. “One of the things I get complimented on the most is my overall body glow and chest area,” she said. “People are always like, ‘Your skin’s always glowing.’ … It’s one of my favorite compliments.”

Her secret? Exfoliating daily and using a thick body cream.

“I really do exfoliate every single day. I’ll probably use a thick cream body wash with the [exfoliating] gloves, and then after that, I have to put on lotion. SPF is a nonnegotiable every day, as well. And, of course, I always finish with a perfume fragrance — lots of it,” Aina said. To make the process extra special, she makes sure to light one of her current favorite candles from her collection — the Matcha Bes-teas scent. “It reminds me of being in a spa. … It’s a very relaxing candle that I want to meditate to,” she said.

As for the products she uses to achieve her popular glow, Aina said it’s a pretty simple combination. “I don’t experiment with a ton with body washes. … I’m pretty loyal to Olay Body Wash,” she said. She also occasionally uses the brand’s Rinse-off Body Conditioner when she wants a boost of hydration. Then, the star of her routine is body cream. Right now, she uses Vaseline’s Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream. “I’m obsessed with the new Vaseline line. It was formulated by a dermatologist and has this lovely cocoa butter scent. It smells so good,” Aina said. And if she’s not using that, she said, Fenty Skin’s Whipped Oil Body Cream, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and Body by TPH’s Watch Me Whip Whipped Body Cream are her next go-tos.

