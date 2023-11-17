Beyoncé’s fragrance has arrived. Here’s what consumers are saying

After announcing her Cé Noir perfume via Instagram in October — just five months after teasing her hair-care line — Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated fragrance has dropped. And, as expected, consumers have already taken to TikTok to share their honest reviews of the product.
To drum up excitement for the fragrance, Beyoncé didn’t do much promotion — not that she has to. She shared an initial post about the fragrance to come on October 24 and followed up with another post on October 25 featuring her unboxing the scent. “I’m super excited, this is my Cé Noir unboxing. It’s finally here after years of work,” she said at the start of the video. “I wanted something monolithic and to have a little bit of intimacy,” she continued, describing the perfume. In the caption, she included a link to pre-order the item.
The video, which now has over 2.3 million likes and thousands of comments, took the star’s fanbase by surprise. Typically, whe Beyoncé promotes a product of any kind, she very rarely shares a video of herself speaking. “I love when she talks to us,” one user wrote in the comments.
Currently, the perfume is on sale parfum.beyonce.com for $160.00. It only comes in one size — 50 milliliters, or 1.7 fluid ounces — and is described as having top notes of clementine and golden honey. Its heart notes are rose absolute and jasmine sambac, while its base notes are Namibian myrrh and golden amber.
Since the initial viral video, consumers who pre-ordered Cé Noir have finally gotten their hands on the fragrance. This week, TikTok’s FYP has been full of unboxings, reviews and first impressions of the fragrance. The hashtag #cenoirbybeyonce has 666,400 views, so far, with #cenoirbeyonce and #beyoncecenoir close behind it at 403,700 and 379,00 views, respectively.
The fragrance has been well received by consumers. In her review, beauty influencer Jackie Aina describes the scent as more “citrusy honey” on her skin. “Beyoncé is so dainty and soft … It’s strong honey, but still smells super floral,” she said. “The girls who get it are gonna get it,” she added. Meanwhile, internet personality Chris Klemens describes the scent as “sweet with a little bit of sexy.” Popular fragrance and candle expert Sir Candle Man gave users a different first impression review. In his video, he wore the fragrance out and asked friends how he smelled. “[You smell] very creamy, warm and sensual,” said one of his friends in the video.
For now, the fragrance seems like a hit, but as more consumers get their hands on the product that may change. The one resounding flaw so far has been the packaging. “The only thing they did wrong was the bottle. The bottle does not match the vibe,” Aina said in her review.