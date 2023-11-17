Beyoncé’s fragrance has arrived. Here’s what consumers are saying

After announcing her Cé Noir perfume via Instagram in October — just five months after teasing her hair-care line — Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated fragrance has dropped. And, as expected, consumers have already taken to TikTok to share their honest reviews of the product.

To drum up excitement for the fragrance, Beyoncé didn’t do much promotion — not that she has to. She shared an initial post about the fragrance to come on October 24 and followed up with another post on October 25 featuring her unboxing the scent. “I’m super excited, this is my Cé Noir unboxing. It’s finally here after years of work,” she said at the start of the video. “I wanted something monolithic and to have a little bit of intimacy,” she continued, describing the perfume. In the caption, she included a link to pre-order the item.