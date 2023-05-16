Beyoncé teases new hair-care venture on Instagram

Singer, actress and fashion icon Beyoncé hints she’s adding a new title to her resume: hair-care brand founder.

The singer, who is in the middle of her Renaissance World Tour, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she is foraying into the world of hair care. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote in her announcement.

While the specifics of the new venture are currently unclear, what we do know is that the business will be rooted in hair care.

Her caption continued, “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in [my mom’s] salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Though news of Beyoncé’s new hair-care project is fresh, fans have already taken to Twitter to express their enthusiasm. Esthetician and beauty influencer Sean Garette shared a tweet of excitement:

THIS is Act II 🤭 https://t.co/6cgSzI9Jwf — Sean Garrette (@seangarrette) May 16, 2023

Beyoncé’s latest news comes on the heels of her ending a nearly six-year business partnership with Adidas where she relaunched her athleisure line, Ivy Park. According to Adidas’s earnings report in February, sales of Ivy Park had been struggling. The report revealed that Ivy Park sales tumbled by more than 50% in 2022, missing Adidas’s internal projections. The announcement in March detailed that Adidas would continue to sell the collections of merchandise already planned for this year.

Shortly after the Adidas-Beyoncé split, the singer shared via Instagram that she partnered with fashion designer Olivier Rousteing to bring her album “Renaissance” to life in couture.

We will update this post as more news of the new project becomes available.