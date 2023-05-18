My Body Care Routine: Sidia founder Erin Kleinberg on prioritizing hand care

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

In this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Erin Kleinberg, founder of 3-year-old clean brand Sidia, a newcomer to the body-care space inspired by her family’s matriarch of the same name. Through Sidia, Kleinberg’s goal is to “invite you to care as hard for yourself as you do the world around you.”

“Make sure you use eye cream and stay hydrated and moisturized” were some of the first pieces of body-care advice Kleinberg remembers receiving from her grandmother as a child. While her grandmother poured much of herself into those around her, she devoted just as much time to herself, Kleinberg recalled.

That prioritization of oneself stuck with Kleinberg and, in 2020, she launched Sidia. The formulas and fragrances of the luxe body-care brand are meant to liberate the senses and redefine what it means to connect with yourself, she said. From Sidia’s Hand Care Duo, which retails for $70, to its Braless and Soaked candles, both $65, every product in the collection is made with the intent to soothe the body and soul.

For Kleinberg, who’s a mom of two, pockets of tranquility don’t come often. She told Glossy that, when she does have free time, she usually spends it in the bathroom. “My bathroom is an oasis and my place of solace,” Kleinberg said. “I can hide … and just do my own thing. It forces me to stop and connect with a different side of myself.”

She often focuses on rituals and routines that recenter her and replicate the spa experience.

“My relationship with my body can be complicated at times, in truth,” Kleinberg said. “[Motherhood] does things to you that you would never imagine. So now, even more so, I like to take care of my body and my soul pretty ferociously. Who else is going to do it?”

Among those rituals is using Sidia’s two-step hand-care system daily. “I sit at the sink and do the [hand-care] process for two minutes to be with my thoughts and slough off the dead skin while smelling the amazingness [of the product],” Kleinberg said. “Then I move to the serum. The serum is a really special product. It’s [cream-based] because that’s a comfort thing [for me].” Kleinberg then reapplies the serum throughout the day, as it is a nostalgic and comforting feeling that reminds her of her grandmother.

Though she heavily focuses on hand care, Kleinberg said she also loves a good body wash moment. On Thursday, Sidia announced the launch of a Body Exfoliant and Body Serum, which are both available for purchase online.

Read on to learn how Kleinberg incorporates her thorough hand-care routine into her morning schedule

“I’m always searching for that feeling of freedom, which is why I dedicate a lot of time to my rituals and routines.

The act of cleansing is so invigorating, and I’m so in love with just waking up and going to do that straight away. I always light my Wired candle because it has tea leaf, matcha, eucalyptus, tonka bean and tobacco [in it]. It’s sort of like that hit of freshness you need in the morning. [Lighting the candle] opens up the bathroom and starts the beginning of my sensorial journey.

Then I head to my shower where I continue with the Wired scent through our brand-new body care collection. I’m also obsessed with eucalyptus spray in the shower. It’s all about the feeling of scent and just taking a minute. I also feel like shower thoughts are really important [for me in the mornings]. I think about things that I can’t think about when I’m attached to my phone.

I use the Sidia exfoliator and, when there are certain spots I want more scrubby, I use my Tata Harper Body Exfoliant. It’s awesome.

But if I really need to exfoliate a certain part of my body, I use my Dr. Dennis Gross peels. I’m obsessed with those peels. They’re revolutionary.

I’m also very obsessed with misting. I will take Caudalie mist, and I mist it everywhere. It just makes you feel so good.

I’ve been toying around also with some of the Topicals products. I think they’re cool and innovative.

The other big part of my body-care [routine] that has nothing to do with products is in the clothes I put on after the shower.

If I have the luxury of [time], I’ll put on a soft robe or a modal sweatsuit or pajama. For me, body care is all about comfort.

Then I indulge in a hand-care situation. The whole reason we [at Sidia] decided to develop the hand-care products was that we noticed that everybody goes straight for the face [when it comes to the body]. We wanted to start our body-care journey with the hands because you create with your hands, you love with your hands, you care with your hands. [The hands] are the first telltale sign of aging, and people don’t focus on them.”

Kleinberg’s very chill nighttime routine

“At the end of the day — and I know it’s not ‘body,’ necessarily — but there is no better feeling than washing the makeup off your face, taking off your bra, unwinding and relaxing.

My nighttime routine is more focused on chill and hot shower vibes versus the cold shower and wiredness of the morning. At night, I’m more about that feeling of absolute quiet and zen.

I take a really hot shower and then do moisturizing after. Sometimes I like to use the Osea body oil after my Sidia serum. I think it’s a great product.

Then I put on my robe, get in bed, don’t talk to anybody and watch Netflix.

It’s a real reward for me, after spending two hours putting these kids down — they’re so rambunctious.”

