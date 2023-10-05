My Body Care Routine: Saltair’s Iskra Lawrence breaks down her ABCs of shower routines

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Iskra Lawrence (5.5 million Instagram followers), the model, body positivity influencer and founder of body-care brand Saltair. Before launching the buzzy TikTok brand in 2022, Lawrence used her platform to celebrate her curves and encourage others to do the same. Now, as a new mother and founder, Lawrence is promoting those same values but from a different perspective.

Lawrence first became interested in body care at a young age. “[My mom] was very low maintenance, when it came to body care. But I was always drawn to it. … It’s funny because it’s almost like her disinterest in it made me more curious about it,” Lawrence told Glossy.

Lawrence’s modeling career also started early, at age 12. According to Lawrence, being thrust into the world of fashion, while also having an interest in body care, made her hyper-aware of her body. She was constantly searching for the right products to achieve smooth, silky skin to make sure she looked her best during photo shoots and on the runway.

“There was something about investing time into looking after my body. It felt like a treat; I actually enjoyed pampering [myself],” Lawrence said.

Her desire for healthy, moisturized skin is also partly what led her to launch Saltair in December 2022. After moving to Austin from New York, Lawrence found herself searching for products that could not only provide her with great skin, but also remind her of life back in NYC where she had access to premium, innovative products. She recalls that during that time, as a first-time mom in a new place, she found her peace in the bathroom. Having that time to herself, to give her body some extra TLC, often restored her energy.

As Lawrence describes it, she has three different bath routines that serve completely different purposes. She calls them her shower ABCs.

Shower A, her everyday shower, is for when she’s on the go. This shower routine is about getting the job done.

“[I start by] putting my hair into a claw clip and heating up the shower. I like it lukewarm, not super hot. Then I pump out my Exotic Pulp Body Wash and I put that on a loofah, and I do one rinse with that. I also like Naturium’s Glycolic Acid, but only if I’m staying indoors, so that’s usually twice a week. I like to let my Exotic Pulp sit for at least a minute while I cleanse my face. I like to use Sunday Riley’s Green Clay Cleanser. It does the job and doesn’t strip my skin. I like it. If I need to shave, I’ll use the Schick Intuition Razor that already has the block on it — I don’t bother with shaving foam or cream. It’s pretty low maintenance in the mornings. I get out and dry my body straight away. I use Saltair’s Exotic Pulp Body Lotion. It mixes with my body shower gel that I just used. … I tend to do serum before I put on my body lotion. Right now, I’m using the Caudalie Radiance Serum. While that sits, I put my body lotion on. Then I put my deodorant on, and then I’ll wipe off my hands again to then go in with my face moisturizer.”

Shower B is for when Lawrence has a bit more time on her hands. The main difference between the A and B routines is that shower B is when she gets to wash her hair.

“I will oil my hair either the night before or the day of hair washing day. I switch between hair oils; I’m not too fussy. I like Fable & Mane’s Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil. It’s a nice one for the scalp. I also like Squigs’ Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil. I put [either one] on my hair, then I slick my hair back and get all those nice oils going. Then, I get in the shower. And this time, I will dampen my skin and I will put my KP Body Scrub on, like a mask all over my body. Then I’ll lean back and take the shower attachment off and wet my hair, so that the scrub stays on. And then I put in my first round of shampoo. I use the Restore and Recover Saltair Shampoo as my first wash pump. And, instead of lathering it, I press it into my scalp. Then I get my Ceremonia Scalp Massager, and I’ll massage my scalp and let that sit for a second, and I rinse that out. Then I’ll go in with my Saltair Beach Blonde and [repeat the same process]. I leave that in [for five minutes]. And after I’ve done my scrub, I go in and, usually this routine would be in the evening, so I’ll use Santal. Or, sometimes, I like to use Pink Beach [body wash].”

Shower C, the bath, is the luxurious at-home spa moment for Lawrence, which she says doesn’t happen too often. When she gets to have a C bath, she makes sure to soak up every minute of it.

“It’s very rare, but I appreciate it when it happens. [It’s just] a nice bubble bath. … I usually have to steal my son’s [bubble bath], because I don’t get baths that regularly, so I usually use the Honest Kids Bubble Bath. It’s a foam-free bath, and I just lay there and don’t do anything else. I close my eyes and maybe put a candle on or some music, if I can.”

