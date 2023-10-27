My Body Care Routine: Playground’s Catherine Magee on prioritizing sexual wellness

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Catherine Magee, co-founder of Playground. The sexual wellness brand aims to provide consumers with a full sensory experience through its clean products. Since launching with a hero product line of lubricants a little over a year ago, Playground has expanded to intimacy oil. Its latest product, a pleasure-enhancing intimacy oil appropriately named Mood Maker, launched on Tuesday. Through Playground’s approachable branding and her platform as a successful entrepreneur, Magee is working to destigmatize sexual wellness and the products associated with it.

According to Magee, she was once extremely critical of her appearance and the way other people perceived her. It took years for her to restore her relationship with her body, and it wasn’t until her 30s that she began to prioritize fitness and mental health.

The transformation to loving herself came with benefits she couldn’t imagine, she said. Being more intentional about her body care, which includes taking AG1 and Vital Proteins every morning, not only helped her physical health but it also strengthened her nails and eyelashes, she said.

She also credited her bath routine as part of her mood-boosting wellness routine. “Blame it on Covid, but I started taking baths in 2020 and I’m not stopping. It helps me ease anxiety and relax at the end of the day,” she said. “I scoop in Epson salt in either lavender or eucalyptus — I buy the Whole Foods 365 brand because I like to use a lot and not pay a markup for the same ingredients.”

And when it comes to sexual wellness, Magee has perfected her routine.

“A sexual wellness routine is incredibly important because it has been directly linked to better sexual pleasure and vaginal health, including decreased stress, stimulated vaginal blood flow, tightened vaginal muscles and improved libido,” Magee said. In addition, she pointed to studies showing that women who have sex at least once a week are nearly 30% less likely to experience menopausal symptoms. What’s more, maintaining a healthy sexual wellness routine can be an effective anti-aging method, she said.

Overall physical health is also a key focus, Magee said. “I try to find time for a short amount of exercise, even if it’s just walking every day. I find that it gives me the burst of energy I need to do the things that I don’t always prioritize.”

And since starting Playground, she’s achieved improved sexual intimacy with her partner, she said. Being able to destigmatize the discussions around pleasure and play helped increase communication in the bedroom, and she’s seen improvements in her body and overall well-being as a result.

When in the bedroom, Magee is no stranger to introducing toys, tools and other products to improve the experience. Currently, she and her partner are using Playground’s Mood Maker. “I let go of inhibitions and preconceived notions to use tools in the bedroom that really help. Mood Maker acts as an ice breaker in the bedroom, increasing more pre-play and foreplay and enhancing arousal and pleasure in the bedroom,” Magee said.

