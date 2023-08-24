My Body Care Routine: Paige Taylor breaks down her everything shower routine

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Paige Taylor, a 19-year-old lifestyle content creator with over 7 million followers across social platforms. Taylor grew her large following while posting daily vlogs, recreated dance routines and GRWM content during the pandemic. That led to her becoming a brand ambassador with Forever 21 and working with popular brands like Burt’s Bees and Dossier. Taylor grew up as a competitive dancer, so the transition into TikTok choreography came easy to her, she said.

The AAPI creator said she’s committed to staying connected with her audience, including by remaining relatable and continuing to advocate for remaining true to oneself. She still occasionally creates dancing videos, but her main content consists of GRWM, clothing hauls, OOTDs and beauty — the latter of which she is extremely passionate about.

With her newfound platform, Taylor has had the opportunity to explore more beauty and skin-care brands and products, which has led her to increasingly prioritize her body- and skin-care routines. She said that lotion, specifically Burt’s Bees’ Sensitive Solutions Calming Day Lotion, has become the most important body-care product in her routine and that she has to wash her hair in the morning.

“[In the morning], I like to take a nice, deep shower with all of my products. Usually, I wash my hair in the morning. That can be a little controversial, but I find that I feel my best when I wash everything [at once] so I can prepare for the day,” Taylor told Glossy.

As a person who’s always on the go, whether she’s creating content, hanging out with friends or attending an event, Taylor said her downtime in the shower offers a moment of solitude. She shared her step-by-step “everything shower” routine with Glossy.

“First, I turn on my mood lighting — I have little LED lights in my bathroom. Then, I turn on my sunset lamp and turn off my main lights. After that, I turn on my speaker, and I play whatever music I’m feeling that day,” said Taylor. “I get in [the shower] and rinse my hair. Usually, I’ll do some kind of scalp treatment, which I’ll leave in for a few minutes. While I’m doing that, I shave my legs and then I rinse out [my hair] and use Amika’s Soulfood Nourishing Mask — it’s really good. While I’m waiting for that, I usually wash my face and shave my arms. Then I rinse out the hair mask, and I go in with my loofah and use the Mario Badescu Coconut Body Scrub and Body Soap.”

And of course, no “everything shower” is complete without proper post-shower care. For Taylor, that means lathering on a few layers of lotion and body oil. She prefers to end her routine with Sol de Janeiro’s fan-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

“I think lotion is super important. I love moisturizing my entire body,” Taylor said.

