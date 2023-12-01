My Body Care Routine: Moroccanoil founder Carmen Tal shares the product she uses every morning

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Carmen Tal, co-founder of 15-year-old body- and hair-care brand Moroccanoil. Moroccanoil has become a global leader in oil-infused beauty and an advocate for the power of argan oil, a plant oil produced from the kernels of the argan tree that can be used to moisturize hair and skin. Outside of leading Moroccanoil’s expansion, Tal said she’s been prioritizing her wellness and self-care.

After experiencing a bad color process that left her hair extremely damaged, it was an argan oil treatment that changed Tal’s hair. The treatment, which is now called the Moroccanoil Treatment, was something Tal had never experienced before, despite her time as a hair salon owner. Because of its efficacy, Tal felt motivated to share it with the world and, thus, Moroccanoil was born.

Today, the Moroccanoil Treatment’s transformative benefits include smoothing frizz, detangling, conditioning and boosting shine by up to 118%, according to the brand’s site. “To this day, all of our hair, body and professional hair-color products are infused with argan oil, our signature ingredient,” Tal said.

In September, Moroccanoil launched its latest product, the Argan Oil Anti-Frizz Spray. The brand also annoucned plans to expand into the Chinese and Middle Eastern markets this year through its partnership with Sephora.

Amid Moroccanoil’s growth, Tal said it can be hard to find time for herself. However, she said, feeling like her best self is one of the most important things to her. So, when she isn’t traveling or developing new products, she is sure to dedicate time to thorough mind, body and wellness routines.

“I start my day with hot water, lemon and apple cider vinegar — it’s the best way to jumpstart my day. I then try to have a light lunch, like a salad. And, as often as possible, I like to stop eating early in the evening, at around 6 p.m. It allows me to sleep better, and I wake up feeling well-rested and full of energy,” Tal said. She also prioritizes mental health, carving out at least 20 minutes of her day to meditate. “[Meditation] has become as much of a habit as brushing my teeth,” she said.

As for her body-care routine, Tal said she likes to keep it simple. Though she primarily uses Moroccainoil products, she does incorporate a few trusted skin-care and beauty products by brands that she swears by. Her current favorite is Sisley Paris’s Sisley Eau du Soir fragrance. “I wear it daily,” she said.

“No matter what morning, I always use a body moisturizer, and I love our Moroccanoil Body Butter and Souffle. To add a boost of hydration, I’ll add a few drops of the Moroccanoil Pure Argan Oil — it makes such a difference and is a versatile product,” Tal said. “For my face, I’m not necessarily a loyalist for any brand, but I always use a vitamin C serum and sunscreen. Right now, I’m loving Skinbetter’s daily sunscreen. And I finish off my routine with a fragrance. I have fallen in love with Sisley Paris’s Sisley Eau du Soir,” she added.

In the evening, Tal likes to switch it up. “I can’t even consider going to bed without cleansing my face. I’ve tried many cleansers, but I keep coming back to Eve Lom’s 5-in-1 Cleanser. I change up the products I use in my skin-care routine, but right now, I’m using a Noble Panacea routine. And for my body, using our Pure Argan Oil again and our Night Body Serum is a must,” she said.

