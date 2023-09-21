My Body Care Routine: Model Hailey Clauson’s favorite wind-down ritual

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Hailey Clauson (588,000 Instagram followers), a model who has walked the runway for Versace, Diane von Furstenberg and Oscar de la Renta, and been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Clauson is also the co-owner and creative director of the Margaux modeling agency, which opened in 2015. With over a decade’s worth of modeling experience under her belt, Clauson uses her platform to advocate for body positivity within the fashion industry and for models to take control of their careers.

Clauson, who began her professional career at age 13, recalled how modeling at a young age impacted her self-confidence.

“At that time, [I didn’t have] the healthiest body image standards. It was difficult for me to live up to those expectations, especially as I grew into my body and was becoming a woman,” Clauson said. “People were trying to put me into this mold.”

Her struggles with body image eventually led her to explore a variety of routines and habits to improve her mental and physical health. In her early 20s, she took up boxing and also confronted her relationship with food.

“During the pandemic, I had a lot of time to reflect and figure out what I liked and what made me feel good, whether it was giving myself facials at home or getting into therapy,” Clauson said. “This last year, I’ve been really into taking baths after a long day at work.”

Now, 15 years into modeling, Clauson is ready to explore the industry from a different perspective. She joined Margaux as a co-owner, alongside the agency’s co-founder Regina Annotti, in April. The agency represents models including Brigitte Nielsen, Celeste Romero, Vivica Dehi, Trystin Valentino and Pyper America, to name a few.

According to Clauson, balancing her life as a model and an entrepreneur isn’t easy, so she’s been enjoying her new wind-down routine.

“Relaxing my body and having those 30 minutes to myself to check out has been nice,” she said.

Like many people in her industry, Clauson has a wealth of knowledge about which beauty and body-care products work best for her, which is why she chooses to keep her bath routine as simple as possible.

“I used to hate baths, but now, [at least] five days a week, I’m taking a bath,” Clauson said. “For my perfect bath [routine], I’m in the bath for like 30 minutes with the Epsom salt with eucalyptus. Sometimes, I’ll drop CBD oil in there — Papa and Barkley makes amazing CBD oils. Then, I add my facemask or eye patches, like the Hydra-Gel Eye Patches from Peter Thomas Roth — they’re amazing. I also love using Lilfox’s beauty spheres. I put them in the freezer, and they’re great for depuffing. Then, I wash my face. I’ll either use the QMS Medicosmetics products, or I will use the Dr. Dennis Gross Extra Strength Daily Peel.”

Post-bath, Clauson completes her routine with a classic: Kiehl’s Crème de Corps Hydrating Body Lotion with Squalane. “It smells so good, and it’s nice and thick and does the job,” she said.

“After that, all my anxiety or stress from a long day really does go away,” she said.

Shop Hailey Clauson’s Holy Grail products below.

