My Body Care Routine: Megan Roup on how movement healed her relationship with her body

In this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Megan Roup, lifestyle and fitness influencer and founder of 5-year-old The Sculpt Society, an at-home dance and cardio workout company. Through her social platforms, Roup shares the benefits that daily movement has on one’s body, as well as their mind.

For Megan Roup, influencer, entrepreneur and soon-to-be mother of two, incorporating some form of bodily movement into her schedule every day is a non-negotiable. As a former dancer and current fitness instructor, Roup said movement changed her life.

“In college, I started to play around with different types of movement and working out, and unfortunately, I developed a negative body image in my early 20s. Most women can probably relate to that,” Roup shared with Glossy. “It wasn’t until I discovered dance-based fitness that it clicked for me; it was part of my healing journey. Finding a way of moving my body that felt joyful and fun instilled confidence in myself again.”

Now, multiple times per week, Roup teaches live classes for The Sculpt Society, which offers a range of workouts for all fitness levels. And if she isn’t teaching a class, you can find Roup doing some form of physical self-care practice to feel confident and ground herself in her body.

“I maintain a positive mindset by getting outside and going for walks, getting massages or doing other things that bring me back into my body and make me feel good,” Roup said.

Currently, Roup is pregnant with her second child and said the journey isn’t always as glamorous as it may be portrayed. From feeling insecure about the changes her body is undergoing to re-experiencing some of the negative emotions regarding her body that she’s only recently overcome, Roup said she’s experienced challenges. But she’s used the struggles to connect with and empower her community, she said.

“Unfortunately, not enough women talk about how we can be so grateful … to be pregnant, but with pregnancy comes so much physical change. It’s [not always] the most glamorous experience,” Roup explained “I wake up every day having to tap back into a positive mindset and [back into] my body, because there’s so much change happening on a daily basis and so much growth. It’s beautiful, but it’s also sometimes not the best feeling.”

To help combat those negative moments, Roup said she relies on a few practices. First, Roup challenges herself to reframe the conversations she’s internally having about her body. “The conversations you have with yourself and the things you tell yourself about your body are powerful. If you can switch that around to something positive … it can take [you] out of that negative spiral that can sometimes happen,” Roup said. The second practice Roup swears by is movement. “[Movement] truly is my meditation. Even though I do short meditations, too, movement is really big for me.”

Last, Roup admits her guilty pleasure is beauty and skin care. “I’m kind of a product junkie. Once I’m done with something, I’ll try something new,” said Roup. Her current obsessions, she said, are Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter, the CC Cream from It Cosmetics and Caudalie’s Premier Cru.

Read on to learn more about Roup’s beauty and body-care routines.

“Something I started in the new year with my husband is getting up before my daughter. I’m not a morning person, but getting up 45 minutes before she gets up has really changed and set my morning off in a more positive way, because I have time for myself. I usually get up at around 6:15 a.m., and I’ll have lemon water, my coffee and a little snack. Then, I’ll go upstairs, and I’ll put on a five- to eight-minute meditation.

Then I get my daughter up, and we have family time in the morning. After we have those moments, I’ll go upstairs and I’ll start getting ready.

[Some days], I have to record a live workout on The Sculpt Society app, so I’ll get ready [after splashing my face with cold water] since I don’t wash my face in the mornings.

Then, I’ll go in with my serum of choice. Currently, I’m using Caudalie’s Premier Cru. I follow up with Estee Lauder’s Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer, and then I use Youth To The People’s Hydrate + Glow Facial Oil.

On days when I’m filming, I do wear a little bit more makeup because I am on screen. I’ll start with sunscreen. I use Glow Screen by Supergoop. And I really like to glow, so I also use Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter.

Then I’ll go in with some CC Cream from It Cosmetics. I’ve also been using Tower 28 foundation, and Ilia also has a really beautiful skin tint If I want a little bit of an extra glow.

I’ll go in with Merit’s concealer stick — I love that stick. And Merit also has a really beautiful sculpting bronzer stick that I like. Then I’ll use Ilia’s highlighter and their Multi-Stick that I’ll put on my cheeks. I fill in my brows. I’m kind of bouncing around between products, but I’m currently using Ilia’s In Full Micro-Tip Brow Pencil and clean mascara.

Then I’ll use a slanted brush dipped in water and do brown eyeshadow. I’ll just give myself a little bit of a cat wing. Sometimes, I use some eyeshadow and then a mascara. I’m using Lancome’s new mascara right now, which is really good.

Then I’ll add some Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, some makeup setting spray — I love Coola’s Makeup Setting Spray, it has SPF in it. And then I’m good to go.”

