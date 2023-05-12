My Body Care Routine: Lauryn Bosstick says taping her mouth every night has changed her life

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

In this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Lauryn Bosstick, founder of 12-year-old The Skinny Confidential, a popular lifestyle brand that, among other things, sells body-care products. With The Skinny Confidential, Bosstick aims to make body care fun, effective and accessible to all consumers. The brand’s bestselling items include the Hot Mess Ice Roller, which retails for $69, and the Pink Balls Face Massager, for $99.

As a mother of two, a wife, a podcaster and a brand founder, Bosstick has a busy schedule, to say the least. As such, she intentionally carves out moments for herself. That includes making weekly visits to Dry Bar for a routine shampoo and blowout, and standing naked in front of a red light to reduce inflammation.

Bosstick’s body care journey has evolved, though she’s always prioritized her well-being, she said. In 2015, she underwent a major jaw surgery and couldn’t find anything on the market to alleviate the swelling after the procedure. Consequently discovering the power of an ice roller motivated her to create the Hot Mess Ice Roller, which is now her brand’s hero product.

“I wanted to [introduce] my take on the ice roller, which would be better than what was on the market,” she said. “I saw that there was this space to disrupt this product that was really boring and ugly, and that you didn’t want to use. I thought, ‘I don’t want to roll plastic on my face, and I don’t want the cool to last for [only] one minute.’ I wanted all these things to be fixed.”

From there, Bosstick’s interest in body care products and methods was piqued. She went on to drop the Pink Balls Face Massager and accompanying face oil. And, most recently, she debuted driving gloves, meant to protect hands from the sun while driving, walking or doing any outside activity.

Bosstick said it’s important to prioritize body care and a consistent routine, as part of one’s overall wellness.

“I’m a huge fan of supporting the foundation of my day. … If I can’t create bookends from my day to have peace, then what am I working so hard for?” Bosstick told Glossy. “It’s a non-negotiable for me to have wellness pillars that now feel so natural and seamlessly integrated into my day.”

Some of those wellness pillars for Bosstick include answering emails in front of a red light, taking conference calls while going for a walk and even taping her mouth shut every night — which, surprisingly, has a surplus of health benefits. “I’m all about keeping my wellness a priority,” Bosstick said.

Read on for Bosstick’s thorough morning and nighttime routines.

Bosstick’s step-by-step morning routine

“I have to scrape my tongue in the morning — it’s the first thing I do when I wake up. I was told not to swallow any water before you scrape your tongue because you don’t want to swallow any of the germs from the night before.

I am a huge fan of dry brushing. If I have time in the morning, I always try to [dry brush]. I recently found this tiny dry brush on Amazon, and I use it to get in the crevice of my neck and my face. There’s something about it that just wakes you up.

I’m not a big morning shower person because I go straight to the gym. I use an all-natural deodorant for my body, and I love Agent Nateur’s body serum for my body — it gives me a really pretty glow.

Then I definitely have to ice-roll my face. I can’t wake up without ice on my face. I’m a puffy person, so I need ice on my face immediately to debloat.

After that, I’ll put a mist on my face, then Vitamin C, a B5 hydration gel and a de-puffing oil. This process takes about 5 min. It’s habit stacking — it’s not a long, drawn-out routine.

I’m also really into red light right now. I’ll stand in front of a red light naked and get all the same benefits [as you would standing outside in the sun]. It’s a really healthy [routine] for areas that don’t get a lot of sun.

I do cold plunges and sauna a lot, so if I have time to do [either activity], then I’ll take a quick rinse off after.

Lastly, I’ll put my workout clothes on, because I like to work out in the morning. Then I’m good to go.”

Bosstick’s cool-down nighttime routine

“I’m a nighttime shower person because a shower winds me down. I like a hot shower.

I’m very detailed with it. I take a shower in the dark with a salt rock lamp and magnesium water. It winds me down and puts me to bed.

Then I’ll use my wet brush and do a deep scrub. I love Kora Organics, they make a great turmeric scrub.

I massage my face with face balls and put a ton of oil on.

Then — this is weird, but it really works — I tape my mouth shut. I tape my mouth because, if you breathe out of your mouth, you aren’t getting proper oxygen. What I’ve noticed [since tapping my mouth at night] is that, when I wake up, I’m bouncing off the walls. It’s changed my life.”

