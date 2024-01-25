My Body Care Routine: Act+Acre founder Helen Reavey’s secrets to thick, full hair

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Helen Reavey (@helenreavey; 38,200 Instagram followers), celebrity trichologist, hairstylist and founder of 6-year-old clean hair-care brand Act+Acre. Reavey has worked for more than 15 years as a stylist for some of the biggest names, including Harry Styles, Sarah Snook and Hillary Clinton, and she’s cemented herself as a respected hair educator. Through her brand, Act+Acre, Reavey used her experience and knowledge in the hair care space to patent the Cold Processed technique, which ensures all of the brand’s active ingredients remain fresh and highly potent. When she isn’t growing and expanding Act+Acre, she uses her platform to advocate the importance of caring for your scalp health just as much as your skin.

Through Act+Acre focuses on the hair and scalp, Reavey said it wasn’t until she started the brand that she began to prioritize her own mental health and body care routine.

“A lot of [my journey with improving my mental health and body care] came because of the personal growth that I had starting my company,” Reavey told Glossy. “In order to become patient and be able to accept the ups and downs in the business, I had to take care of myself and look after my mind. It made everything so much easier to cope with.”

Reavey went on to explain how becoming a founder and expert in the industry helped build her confidence while also exposing her to higher-quality products she hadn’t had access to. She meditates now, spending at least 10 minutes a day meditating on her HigherDose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat. She also spends a lot of time practicing Kundalini meditation, which is an ancient form of Kundalini yoga that derives from the Sikh religion and is meant to move energy through the body.

In addition, she’s improved her shower routine. “In the shower, I use the Ziip Halo [device] on my face because I love it. I just got it, but I already see a big difference. While using my Ziip, I usually have in my Act+Acre’s Vitamin E Scalp Detox Oil,” Reavey said.

Naturally, she said, she mostly focuses on her hair. “[Thick, shiny] hair has been a really important part of my look,” she said.

To achieve her staple tresses, Reavey said that a lot of product experimentation and treatments are required. “I do a lot of treatments on my scalp and hair, especially now that I’m in my 40s. I’ve noticed my hair becomes drier [quicker], and I’m starting to see more gray coming through,” she said. “So I’ll use all my Act+Acre Restorative Conditioning Hair Mask every day — I love a hair mask. I don’t think conditioner is hydrating enough [for me], especially when you have bleached blonde hair or any kind of textured hair. Sometimes I’ll leave it a little bit longer and steam, and then I’ll get out and apply all my after-treatments.” Currently, that includes Act+Acres 5% Argan Repair Hair Oil.

Skin care is also important. Reavey said one of the things she loves most about her brand is that many of the products can be used on the body and face. But right now, she said, she faithfully uses Ren Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic and Dieux’s Instant Angel Moisturizer. “It just sets my skin for the day.”

Shop Helen Reavey’s Holy Grail products below.

