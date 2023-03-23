My Body Care Routine: Golde’s Trinity Wofford on why gut health is the foundation of broader health

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Trinity Wofford, co-founder of 6-year-old Golde, a wellness brand committed to improving internal health with superfoods and supplements. Through Golde, Wofford promotes the importance of self-care from the inside out.

As a young woman of color interested in wellness, Wofford didn’t see many brands that truly resonated with her. The body-care enthusiast was looking for something that was approachable, easy to understand and even easier to integrate into her everyday routine. Fast forward to 2017, and she launched her own line of wellness products under the brand name Golde. For Wofford, launching Golde not only gave her the opportunity to create products for an often-overlooked community, but it also led her to explore more subcategories within body care.

For starters, one of the most important things Wofford learned during her body-care journey was the benefit of moisturizing. Though Wofford is a full-time business owner, she makes sure to set time aside to moisturize her entire body daily. In her busy world, the art of applying a high-quality body oil — in her case, Klur’s Element of Comfort body oil — is her favorite ritual.

On top of running a successful brand, which launched in The Wellness Shop at Ulta on March 22, Wofford became a new mom in 2022, which changed her perspective on body care. Wofford explained how her rituals and habits have evolved In this new journey of motherhood, as she aims to prioritize this phase in her life while still taking care of herself. “There are so many shifts that happen mentally and physically [after you give birth]. One of the things that shifted for me was that I pretty quickly lost my pregnancy glow,” Wofford told Glossy. “I wanted to make sure that I was investing in my skin to make sure that I still looked plump and hydrated, especially in spite of the fact that I certainly wasn’t getting as much sleep as I had been [before the baby]. There’s a lot less time to go around, so whenever I can, I like to pull out those little rituals — they’re really important to me. I try to make space around them because I don’t take them for granted anymore.”

Finding time for wearing her many hats isn’t easy, she said. But it’s small moments — like applying her luxury eye cream or taking a relaxing shower — that make having to multitask seem less difficult.

The body care rituals Wofford chooses to embrace have also led to new health discoveries. Digging deeper into internal health led her to understand the importance of gut health. According to science news website LiveScience, the gut, which contains trillions of good and bad microorganisms, is central to one’s overall well-being. If not taken care of properly, poor gut health can contribute to a myriad of health issues, whether that’s in the digestive system, the immune system or even your heart. Wofford said gut health has become the No. 1 priority of Golde’s direct-to-consumer audience.

“Gut health is the foundation of our broader health, because so much of our immune system is actually housed in our gut,” Wofford told Glossy. “So if [your gut] is not balanced, you’re going to have not only bloating but also other health concerns pop up.”

Upon learning how crucial the gut is to the body, Wofford developed one of Golde’s hero products, the Pineapple Debloat. “There are endless probiotic pills already on the market, but what I love about Debloat is that it’s an innovative delivery system for a really impactful formula,” Wofford said. “I love using Debloat as a daily probiotic boost, but it also has extra support for travel.” The Pineapple Debloat, which is now available on Ulta’s site, is jam-packed with digestive enzymes, probiotics and coconut water, making it suited to long-lasting digestive balance.

“Everyone’s looking for that relief story. [Gut health] is something that’s impacting people across the board. … Many people in the United States, especially, describe having severe bloating issues. Everyone is looking for support with this,” Wofford shared.

Read on for more highlights from the conversation.

Wofford’s full body-care routine

“I’m a big moisturizer. I’m big on all of the different body oils, and I love trying out new ones — it feels like this sweet little moment of self-care. Even through a busy day of running a business and having a new baby, I make time to do a little body oil routine. After a shower, especially, is great. I also go through fits of being really dedicated to dry brushing. When I am in one of those moods, I love to do a quick, five-minute dry brushing routine before a shower. It’s supposed to be really great for exfoliation, but also lymphatic drainage circulation.”

