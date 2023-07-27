My Body Care Routine: Former ‘DWTS’ pro Lindsay Arnold on the ritual that makes her feel the most pampered

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Lindsay Arnold, a fitness and wellness influencer, founder of The Movement Club and former “Dancing with the Stars” pro. With 1.2 million Instagram followers and a bustling business, Arnold uses her platforms to show the realistic side of motherhood and the impact it can have on one’s mind, body and free time.

Becoming a professional dancer was always the end goal for Arnold, which meant prioritizing care for her body. Though she admits she did struggle with body insecurities throughout her teenage years, she said practicing daily body movement was her grounding point. The feeling of freedom, strength and resilience energized her. In fact, it was the catalyst for creating her fitness platform, The Movement Club, in 2020. The goal was to empower and encourage everyone to move their body.

“My body was my tool. I had to make sure I was healthy so that I could move my body and do what I love,” Arnold told Glossy.

As an adult, Arnold was able to transform her passion for dance and movement into a fruitful career. Before launching her fitness platform, she was a professional dancer on the popular ABC show “Dancing with the Stars.” She won the competition with her partner singer-actor Jordan Fisher in 2017.

Now, Arnold is enjoying a new journey: motherhood. She recently became a mother of two. As such, she’s taken a break from “DWTS,” but is still actively involved with The Movement Club. She said it’s often a struggle to carve out a moment for herself these days, but she finds she feels pampered and at peace in the shower.

“I get to do the full nine yards,” Arnold said, regarding her shower routine. That includes doing a full body scrub and exfoliating while in the shower. Outside of the shower, she enjoys applying the Glow Gradual Tan Firming Body Moisturizer by Volition Beauty all over her body and using the Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED mask for five minutes.

Typically, she then gets her girls ready for the day, does a quick, 30-minute workout and drinks a glass of AG1 by Athletic Greens, before starting on her makeup. Arnold is a fan of the no makeup, makeup look, so she keeps it light. Her go-to products are Tula’s Blurring & Moisturizing Filter Primer, Honest Beauty’s 2-in-1 Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer and Mario Badescu’s Lip Mask.

Arnold said that she always has to dedicate time to body movement, whether it’s spending a few minutes outside, soaking up the sun, going for a walk or doing a full workout. “That’s been a saving grace, through every phase of my life,” she said. “Even if you can only get a couple of minutes [movement in] a day, it’s better than nothing.”

