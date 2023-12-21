My Body Care Routine: Fig. 1 Beauty’s Kimmy Scotti on the full body treatment she does in the shower

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Kimmy Scotti (@kimmyscotti, 6,406 Instagram followers), an investor, fitness enthusiast and co-founder of 3-year-old skin-care brand Fig. 1 Beauty. In March, Fig. 1 Beauty forayed into body care with three products. That same month, the brand expanded its retail footprint by launching in more than 200 CVS stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

Aside from growing Fig. 1 Beauty, Scotti uses her experience in the beauty and body care space to connect other founders to consumers and to share the importance of having quality skin-care and wellness habits.

From head to toe, and the inside out, Scotti has pinpointed products that, together, form her ultimate body care routine. However, she said, it took a few years to gain the inner confidence that matched her outer glow.

“With women, we have such a complex relationship to our bodies,” Scotti told Glossy. “Throughout the years, I have had a mostly a love-hate relationship with my body. … I had this relationship where I was yo-yo dieting, speaking down to myself and wearing Spanx, trying to fit my form into something else. I was always working against my body.”

It wasn’t until she began practicing gratitude every morning that she changed the conversation. “I found gratitude for my body, and I decided that I wasn’t going to fight it. … This is the one body I have, and I’m gonna be grateful for it because it gets me around all day and it’s so productive,” Scotti said.

Scotti shared that becoming a mother was another defining moment on her road to accepting her body. “With my body making these babies and expanding to fit them and then working with me to give birth to them, I realized, ‘What a majestic thing your body can do,'” she said.

From there, she began investing in wellness and beauty products, tools and activities, and making health and happiness top priorities.

Some of those activities include weekly fitness and dance classes, to which she invites fellow founders and friends, such as Nell Diamond from Hill House Home and Danielle Duboise from Sakara Life. Currently, Scotti said that taking dance classes at Forward__Space is what brings her the most joy.

In addition, Scotti has perfected her shower routine, which includes her favorite hair-care, skin-care and body-care products that keep her glowing, moisturized and acne-free. Below, Scotti breaks down what she calls her complete full-body-treatment shower.

“I have two different versions of my hair-washing routine. My favorite [products] are the Ceremonia Papaya Scalp Scrub and the Ceremonia Deep Conditioning Hair Mask — I use those as shampoo and conditioner. Then my dry shampoo of choice is the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray — it’s great for when I don’t have time to wash my hair. I blow dry with the Dyson Supersonic Air Dryer, and if I want to curl my hair, I use the Drybar Curling Iron.

I don’t wash my face in the morning unless I’m having a breakout, which is usually around the week of my period. In that case, I use our Micellar Oil Cleanser from Fig. 1 Beauty, and then I combine [other products] into one hand. I add the Environ C-Quence products in their highest levels to my hand, and every other day, I add the Glycolic Glow Treatment from Fig 1. Then I lock everything in with the Ceramide Moisturizer. I put it on from my hairline to my nipple line, and I include the back of my hands, as well.

As far as body care goes, I love the Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant. I also use the Fig. 1 Exfoliating Body Polish at least three days a week in the shower — it’s a soap and a scrub. I find that doing that one step, versus an oily scrub and then also having to wash after, feels like more of a spa experience. After the shower, I spray my whole body with a product called Perfect B, which is a vitamin B spray. It’s amazing for clearing skin on your body, and I feel like it also helps with skin tone across your body. Then a few days a week, I use the Fig. 1 Retinol Body Serum, and I lock it in with the Fig. 1 All Over Oil. And sometimes, if I’m really leaning into self-care, I’ll put a couple of drops of my eucalyptus oil right into my All Over Oil and make it a full spa experience.”

Shop Kimmy Scotti’s Holy Grail products below.

Plus, shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.