My Body Care Routine: ‘Bachelorette’ star Gabby Windey’s simple hack to combat bloating

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Gabby Windey (@gabby.windey, 1 million Instagram followers), a fan-favorite from the “Bachelorette” franchise and “Dancing With The Stars” alum who has become a beauty and fashion influencer. Windey has partnerships with fashion brand Cupshe and an Amazon storefront full of great makeup, fashion and skin-care picks. She uses her platform to inspire her audience to invest in quality beauty practices and to call out the importance of not taking yourself too seriously.
Growing up as a dancer, Windey learned early on how to be in tune with her body, which helped her develop a positive relationship with it.
“[You have to] listen to your body and give it what it needs. … Taking care of your body is like a medicine, because the better it feels when you get older, the better you’ll feel and more comfortable you’ll feel getting older,” Windey said.
For Windey, listening to her body’s needs has meant overhauling her beauty and body-care routines to create simplified, health-focused versions that have resulted in significant improvements. She shared with Glossy that she only uses five products to help maintain her skin’s health. “I hate the feeling of being able to scrape off your skin care. That’s not manageable for me,” she said. Part of her routine also includes AviClear, an FDA-approved laser treatment device that works to eliminate acne. And she always swears by Jan Marini‘s products.
Regarding her body care below the neckline, Windey said a treatment has significantly helped with bloating and lowering her blood pressure.
“I love dry brushing. I’ll do it quickly in the shower. … I’ll brush down and up my legs. I’ve noticed the difference,” she said. And, of course, no shower and dry brush routine is complete without a quality body lotion, of which Windey said she prefers Neutrogena’s Body Oil. “Putting on daily lotion is also a great massage to get the blood circulating,” she added.
