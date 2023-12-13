My Body Care Routine: ‘Bachelorette’ star Gabby Windey’s simple hack to combat bloating

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

For this week’s body-care conversation, Glossy sat down with Gabby Windey (@gabby.windey, 1 million Instagram followers), a fan-favorite from the “Bachelorette” franchise and “Dancing With The Stars” alum who has become a beauty and fashion influencer. Windey has partnerships with fashion brand Cupshe and an Amazon storefront full of great makeup, fashion and skin-care picks. She uses her platform to inspire her audience to invest in quality beauty practices and to call out the importance of not taking yourself too seriously.