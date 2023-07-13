Missed Prime Day? These retailers still have major sales going on

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the opportunity to cash in on major discounts is over.

As Prime Day has evolved throughout the years, it has become not only Amazon’s biggest sales event but also one of the highest-revenue-generating events in retail. Rival brands are capitalizing on the annual event with their own sales. And, according to Reuters, online sales in the U.S. rose nearly 6% year-over-year to $6.4 billion on Amazon Prime’s first day.

Major retailers including, Target, Walmart and Bloomingdale’s host their own iterations of Prime Day. And unlike Amazon’s sales, many of their promotions last an entire week and are accessible without a membership.

If you missed the Prime Day window, check out the below list of popular retailers’ Prime-like sales that are available until the end of this week.

Target | Walmart | Bloomingdale’s

Target

This week, Target unveiled its annual Circle Week, its biggest sale of the season. The week-long event features discounts of up to 50% in categories including, beauty, tech and apparel. Though the sale is exclusive to members of Target Circle, the cost to join the program is free.

Walmart

Walmart’s response to Amazon Prime Day is Walmart Plus Week, which began on July 10. While the first day of the four-day event was exclusive to Walmart+ members, anyone can now access the many included deals and discounts.

Bloomingdale’s

For its part, luxury department store Bloomingdale’s is running a Summer Break sale lasting for four days. The sale features discounts on premium brands in categories including fine jewelry, handbags, home and shoes.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.