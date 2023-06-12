LGTBQ beauty brands to support this Pride Month

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

June is globally known as Pride Month, an event dedicated to celebrating queer voices and culture and raising awareness of LGBTQ rights.

According to the analytics and advisory company Gallup, in 2022, almost 20% of adult members of Gen Z identified as LGBT. Meanwhile, 11.2% of millennials and about 3.3% of older generations identified as LGBT. With the slow but steady destigmatization around sexual orientation and gender identity, it’s important that those who consider themselves an ally show their support financially, too.

Many popular beauty companies champion inclusivity and community as part of their core pillars, and many openly queer-owned brands amplify the same values and principles, too. “Every day, I work to hold a judgment-free space for myself and those around me. When one realizes what they are truly capable of, a fire builds within that extinguishes fear, doubt and shame … creating positive change,” Shirley Pinkson, co-founder of W3ll People, said in an interview.

With Pride Month in full swing, consider supporting one of our queer-owned beauty brand picks below.

JVN

Founded by hairstylist and “Queer Eye” star Johnathan Van Ness in 2021, JVN is a clean, cruelty-free hair-care brand. The mission of JVN is to see the beauty in all people and provide the necessary science-backed products to help all hair types.

W3ll People

When James Walker, Shirley Pinkson and Dr. Renee Synder founded W3ll People in 2009, they set out to break traditional beauty boundaries through game-changing makeup and skin-care products. Since its inception, W3ll Beauty has become EWG-certified, and its hero product, the People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara, has earned multiple beauty awards.

Undefined

When Dorian Morris created Undefined in 2018, she wanted to democratize beauty and destigmatize plant-based solutions. Sitting at the intersection of wellness and beauty, Undefined is providing clean beauty with an unapologetic, uncompromising and unfiltered approach, according to the brand’s website.

Noto Botanics

Noto Botanics, founded by Gloria Noto in 2016, offers gender-fluid, multi-use beauty and skin-care products that use all-natural ingredients. The minimalist brand is inclusive and meant to celebrate the spectrum of authentic identities that Noto didn’t see in the clean beauty industry seven years ago.

