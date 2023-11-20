Last-minute holiday deals to snag ahead of Black Friday

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
We’re less than a week away from Black Friday, and the holiday deals are coming in hot. Everything from beauty products to home goods is still on sale at major retailers, so there’s no need to wait for the post-Thanksgiving event to shop.
Early holiday deals have been on the rise as of late. This year, the festive spirit started earlier than ever, with shoppers saying they began preparing for the holiday season as early as September. According to a September survey from the National Retail Federation, 39% of shoppers said they planned to shopping earlier this holiday season than they typically do. It’s no surprise. With rising inflation rates and economic uncertainty looming over many consumers’ heads and wallets, budgeting and finding deals early to avoid the holiday slump has been imperative.
Luxury, mass and discount retailers have taken notice of the current economic landscape, offering multiple opportunities to shop for the holidays over the last few months. For example, since October, beauty retailers Ulta and Sephora have both offered a host of holiday- and fall-themed sales events in an attempt to attract early holiday shoppers.
With only a few days before Black Friday, Glossy has removed the grunt work of scouring through hundreds of deals and is presenting our top picks worth buying early. Whether you’re searching for a luxury scent to upgrade a loved one’s fragrance wardrobe or a set of comfy pajamas for your couch potato friend, our exhaustive list of the best purchases to make ahead Black Friday is worth scouring.
