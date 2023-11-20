Last-minute holiday deals to snag ahead of Black Friday

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

We’re less than a week away from Black Friday, and the holiday deals are coming in hot. Everything from beauty products to home goods is still on sale at major retailers, so there’s no need to wait for the post-Thanksgiving event to shop.