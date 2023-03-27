search
Last-minute deals from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale

By Tatiana Pile
Mar 27, 2023

The last days of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale are upon us. And, whether you’re looking for new skin-care, beauty or sun-care products, there are still a handful of first-time steals set to be released this week that are worth purchasing.

From women-founded brands to hot-ticket beauty items, Ulta’s first beauty sale of the year has been full of trendy products with steep discounts. And, thanks to the robust digital and social plan Ulta puts in place for its key shopping events, its stakeholders expect the sale to drive impressive sales numbers. In August 2022, Ulta reported that makeup, its largest category, saw double-digit comp growth in the third quarter, driven by the beauty event. During the company’s Q4 earnings call on March 9, David Kimbell, Ulta’s CEO, announced that Ulta’s annual revenue surpassed $10 billion for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. Additionally, Ulta’s annual net income exceeded $1 billion. Kimbell attributed Ulta’s historic growth to its successful execution of events.

As the brand’s signature event comes to an end on April 1, the sales are heating up. Take a look at the best deals for the rest of the week below.

Monday, March 27

Featured
Shop Now
Fresh
Skin Care
Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

$46.00

On sale online only for $23.00.

Shop Now
Shisheido
Skin Care
Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

$50.00

First time steal for $24.50.

Shop Now
Pür
Makeup
4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15

$29.50

On sale online only for $14.75.

Shop Now
KVD Beauty
Makeup
Tattoo Pencil Liner

$23.00

First time steal for $11.00.

Shop Now
Peter Thomas Roth
Skin Care
FIRMx Peeling Gel

$49.00

On sale online only for $24.50.

Tuesday, March 28

Featured

Wednesday, March 29

Featured
Shop Now
Clinique
Makeup
Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator

$42.00

On sale online only for $20.00.

Shop Now
Urban Decay
Makeup
24/7 Eyeshadow

$21.00

On sale for $10.50.

Shop Now
Dermalogica
Skin Care
Daily Glycolic Cleanser

$37.00

First time steal for $17.50.

Shop Now
Dermablend
Makeup
Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops

$42.00

On sale online only for $20.00.

Thursday, March 30

Featured

Friday, March 31

Featured

Saturday, April 1

Featured

