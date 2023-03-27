Last-minute deals from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The last days of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale are upon us. And, whether you’re looking for new skin-care, beauty or sun-care products, there are still a handful of first-time steals set to be released this week that are worth purchasing.
From women-founded brands to hot-ticket beauty items, Ulta’s first beauty sale of the year has been full of trendy products with steep discounts. And, thanks to the robust digital and social plan Ulta puts in place for its key shopping events, its stakeholders expect the sale to drive impressive sales numbers. In August 2022, Ulta reported that makeup, its largest category, saw double-digit comp growth in the third quarter, driven by the beauty event. During the company’s Q4 earnings call on March 9, David Kimbell, Ulta’s CEO, announced that Ulta’s annual revenue surpassed $10 billion for the first time in the company’s 33-year history. Additionally, Ulta’s annual net income exceeded $1 billion. Kimbell attributed Ulta’s historic growth to its successful execution of events.
As the brand’s signature event comes to an end on April 1, the sales are heating up. Take a look at the best deals for the rest of the week below.
Monday, March 27
On sale online only for $23.00.
First time steal for $24.50.
On sale online only for $14.75.
$23.00
First time steal for $11.00.
$49.00
On sale online only for $24.50.
Tuesday, March 28
$32.00
On sale online only for $16.00.
On sale for $36.50.
$29.00
First time steal for $14.50.
First time steal for $32.50.
Wednesday, March 29
On sale online only for $20.00.
$21.00
On sale for $10.50.
$37.00
First time steal for $17.50.
On sale online only for $20.00.
Thursday, March 30
On sale for $16.50.
On sale for $17.00.
On sale for $15.00.
On sale online only for $19.50.
Friday, March 31
On sale on 3/31 for $29.00.
Online for the first time for $45.
First time steal for $29.00.
On sale online only for $27.00.
Saturday, April 1
First time steal for $39.50.
On sale online only for $15.50.
