Women-founded brands to shop during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

During Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty biannual event, which began on March 13, choose to celebrate Women’s History Month by shopping several popular brands founded by women.

We’re less than 10 days into Ulta Beauty’s most successful shopping event, and the deals released are getting bigger and better. This week, Ulta Beauty is set to reveal even more splurge-worthy items in the beauty and skin-care categories. Many are from brands founded by women, making it easy to show your support this month.

From Tarte to Fenty Beauty, below are the sale’s best deals from women-founded brands.

Fenty Beauty

When pop star Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, the beauty brand made waves in the market due to its impressive robust collection of foundations — 40 shades, to be exact. Since its inception, Fenty Beauty has made its mark in the beauty world by raising the bar through its strategic marketing and innovative and inclusive product drops.

Bobbi Brown

When you think of an OG beauty brand, Bobbi Brown surely comes to mind. Founded in 1991 by Bobbi Brown, the pioneer beauty brand has been through it all, including the scrappy startup phase, an acquisition and rebranding. Through it all, however, Bobbi Brown has consistently remained a go-to brand for consumers wanting to achieve a more natural look, a trend that Brown has been credited for starting.

Tarte

Though Tarte is far from a new beauty brand — it was founded by Maureen Kelly in 1999 — it’s gained traction as of late due to its lavish influencer trips. “We’ve never done traditional advertising, and instead we invest in building relationships and building up communities,” Kelly said in a January interview with Glossy. Aside from therecent viral influencer trip, Tarte has made waves in the beauty world thanks to its reliable hero product, the Shape Tape Concealer.

Live Tinted

Deepica Mutyala started her career as a YouTube influencer, and in 2017, she launched Live Tinted. Mutyala was inspired to create the beauty brand after being unable to find products to help correct hyperpigmentation for darker skin tones. Live Tinted quickly gained popularity due to prioritizing representation and inclusivity, and creating cruelty-free products. Live Tinted made its Ulta Beauty debut in October 2021, becoming the first South Asian-owned makeup brand to launch at the beauty retailer.

