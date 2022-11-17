Influencer Emira D’Spain’s holiday gift guide

Emira D’Spain (@xoxoemira) has 1.1 million TikTok followers and over 100,00 on Instagram. The trans creator is known for her makeup tutorials and often refers to her aesthetic as “cunty Barbie.” She’s bold, she’s glam, she’s fabulous — so it’s no surprise so many people view her posts and take note of the products she loves.

As for what she wants for the holidays this year, the lost includes Louboutin boots, a T3 curling iron and a Fendi bag. Meanwhile, her lucky giftees can look forward to receiving beauty staples like the iconic Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick and Victoria’s Secret pajamas.

What I want for the holidays this year:

“Everyone needs a good pair of dressy winter boots. I’ve been eyeing the Loub boots since they came out. They just look so classy.”

“I have my 1.25-inch T3 iron, and I’m obsessed! But I would love to be able to get big bouncy winter curls with a giant-barrel T3 iron.”

“The Tom Ford Perfume literally smells like heaven, but it’s so expensive. Mom, Dad, friends, if you’re reading this, you know what to do.”

“I’m so obsessed with Fendi right now. It’s literally one of my favorite brands, and I don’t have any bags from them! This year is the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette, so I feel like I should get a collector’s piece.”

“I eat and drink a lot during the holidays and always get puffy and bloated, so I’d love the CT Cryo Mask to ice my face and snatch me up for the holidays!”



Things I’m gifting this season:

“As winter comes in, all our skin is going to get much drier, and we need to exfoliate. I love First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub. It’s my Holy Grail, and I love gifting it to friends and family. It has both chemical and physical exfoliants to leave your skin baby smooth.”

“The Victoria’s Secret Pajamas are literally an Emira staple. If you know me, you know I live in my VS Pajamas, specifically the Satin shorts sets. They’re so comfy and look so chic — really, a good gift for anyone. Who doesn’t love looking chic for bedtime?”

“The Clinique Black Honey Lipstick is the most universally flattering tone ever. This makes such an easy gift because it was formulated to work on every skin shade. You can’t go wrong with black honey!”

“Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum is my Holy Grail primer! Especially if you have dry skin, this primer-serum combo is going to lay underneath makeup flawlessly, even in the coldest of winter months. It consistently gives me a radiant holiday GLAUR!”

“Burst Teeth Whitening Strips are the best stocking stuffer ever! I get so many compliments on how white my teeth are, and it’s all thanks to these strips. I have super sensitive teeth and never had any issues [with them], so I love giving them out to friends and family.”