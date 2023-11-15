Glossy Gift Guide: 3 buzzy beauty brands to shop this holiday season

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With so many beauty brands and products basking in moments of virality this year, picking standout products can be difficult. But, whether you’re looking for skin-care, makeup or hair-care gifts, the following brands are decidedly worth considering.