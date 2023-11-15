Glossy Gift Guide: 3 buzzy beauty brands to shop this holiday season

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
With so many beauty brands and products basking in moments of virality this year, picking standout products can be difficult. But, whether you’re looking for skin-care, makeup or hair-care gifts, the following brands are decidedly worth considering.
Naturium’s ability to deliver high-quality products with accessible price points has earned it consistent praise on social media. And in August, Naturium was acquired by E.l.f. Beauty for $355 million, marking a new phase of growth for the brand. Meanwhile, Amika has resonated with consumers due to its clean and inclusive approach to hair care. On TikTok, users with various hair textures have commended the brand for creating products that actually work. With Amika’s steady growth, analysts estimate that the brand will reach revenue of $175 million to $200 million this year. And Lawless Beauty’s messaging about providing clinical-level results at home has contributed to its ability to attract new consumers. In August, the brand announced it would foray into skin care offering the same no-filler results as its makeup.
With the holidays just a few weeks away, consider gifting these brands, which consumers loved this year. They also happen to be featured on-site at Glossy’s Beauty and Wellness Summit this week.
Naturium
Amika
Lawless Beauty
