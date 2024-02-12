Emerging Black-owned beauty brands that should be on your radar

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Despite the uphill battles Black founders face in the beauty industry, they are still fighting to make their mark.

With initiatives and organizations like the Brain Trust Founders Studio (BTFS), the 15 Percent Pledge, the Black Beauty Roster and the Sephora Accelerate brand incubator program, among others, Black beauty founders are starting to receive the funding and support required to thrive in the market. In November, Sephora, in partnership with 15 Percent Pledge, announced a $100,000 grant that would be awarded to one Black founder in the industry. Sephora’s inaugural grant was presented to cruelty-free, vegan fine fragrance brand Brown Girl Jane during 15 Percent Pledge’s third-annual gala on February 3.

“Beauty culture doesn’t move without Black culture, and when we’re talking about spending and purchasing power, especially of Black consumers, it’s important to give us a seat at the table,” said Maude Okrah, co-founder of Black Beauty Roster. Black Beauty Roster is a digital DE&I platform that connects the TV, film and editorial industries with professional hairstylists and makeup artists who have experience with textured hair and darker complexions. “Representation matters in all aspects of your business. More and more companies, especially beauty companies, are starting to see and embrace this.”

As Okrah explained, the positive impact of Black representation in beauty has not gone unnoticed. In June 2023, BTFS, a members-only platform dedicated to raising investment funds for Black-founded beauty and wellness brands, announced it launched a $25 million BrainTrust Fund to continue its mission. In February 2023, the company, which has over 120 members, released its first annual Economic Advancement Report, which revealed the growing rate of Black founders and investment in Black-owned businesses. According to the report, from 2022-2023, venture capital funds raised from its members increased from $2.5 million to more than $43.9 million, concentrated in nine companies that have raised $40.2 million. The report also revealed that its collective member base earned over $100 million in revenue from product sales in 2023.

With so many innovative brands with unique stories entering the market, Glossy is highlighting a few standouts. Including a makeup brand catering to acne-prone skin and a fragrance that celebrates the diversity of the Black diaspora, below are four emerging Black-owned beauty brands that should be on your radar.

Range Beauty

While Range Beauty is not technically new — the brand was founded in 2017 — it is having its moment in the spotlight. Founded by Alicia Scott, the brand was created with reactive, melaninated skin in mind. It prioritizes plant-based ingredients and sustainability, and has a range of makeup products specifically created for eczema and acne-prone skin. In 2023, the brand was selected to participate in Sephora’s Accelerate brand incubator program.

Glosshood

With lip oils dominating current beauty trends, it’s no surprise that Glosshood has become a sought-after brand. Founded in 2020 by Sienna Brown, Glosshood’s colorful packaging and playful social presence have earned it recognition from heavyweights in the beauty industry including Nyakio Grieco, founder of e-commerce beauty platform Thirteen Lune.

Ganiyu Fragrance

Founded by Nimotalai Ganiyu in 2021, Ganiyu Fragrance aims to bring more representation from the African diaspora to the fragrance industry. Currently, the brand sells one fragrance, Onto You, but with support from her mentors, including Bozoma Saint John, Ganiyu hopes to expand the brand’s offerings this year.

Katini Skin

Founder Katini Yamaok is especially proud of her rich cultural background, which includes Japanese, African, and Australian heritage. Those diverse influences are ultimately what led her to launch her namesake brand, Katini Skin, in 2022. With Katini Skin, Katini celebrates the power of natural healing through the brand’s vegan, cruelty-free skin-care products.

