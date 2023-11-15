Glossy x Launchmetrics Research: Dior Addict is the most-talked-about lip oil

In August, Glossy reported that lipstick was dead, as it had been replaced by lip gloss and oils. Glosses and oils saw significant sales growth in 2023. And, according to data from consumer behavior company Circana, in the first half of the year, nearly 70% of Gen-Z makeup wearers said they use gloss.

The transition from lipstick to lip oil didn’t happen overnight. Viral beauty trends such as the “clean girl,” “strawberry girl” and “latte girl” aesthetics, certainly played a part. On TikTok, the hashtag #lipoil currently has 2.4 billion views, with brands like Dior, Rare Beauty and E.l.f. Cosmetics mentioned in some of the top videos.