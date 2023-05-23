TikTokers are calling this Burn clutch the must-have bag of the summer

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

NYC-based Edie Parker, the 13-year-old brand founded by designer Brett Heyman, has managed to maintain relevancy due to its unique take on clutches and handbags, was well as its ability to evolve. In 2019, it launched the Flower collection, a high-design assortment of cannabis accouterments. And as part of the collection, in 2021, it rolled out a line of “Weedie Parker” handbag styles, which proved popular among Gen Z.

Now, the brand is going viral on TikTok for its latest line of handbags, dubbed the Burn collection.

The bags, which come in a variety of colors and materials ranging from trendy metallic shades to black croc, first gained attention on TikTok after popular influencer Audrey Peters (683,600 followers) did a now-viral unboxing of the Silver Mirror version.

“This bag may look like your normal bag … your average clutch. In reality, this bag is about to be the best party trick and make me the most popular girl at the next party, which never happens,” she explains in the video. “If you look closer, it has a lighter.” The video has over 1.1 million views.

Peters’ excitement over the bag influenced another well-known TikToker, Christina Kirkman (525,600 followers), to buy the bag and also post a reaction video. Kirkman’s unboxing video currently has over 470,000 views. “I have never purchased anything faster in my life,” Kirkman says in the video.

The larger Burn bag and its smaller counterpart, the clutch, retail on Edie Parker’s site for $325 and $295, respectively. The two sizes of the black croc print are priced slightly higher, at $350 and $325. All of the bags come with a retractable lighter holster, and the lighter is replaceable with any Bic mini lighter.

In response to the bag’s budding virality, Edie Parker posted a video asking, “Did we just create the bag of the summer?” According to many TikTokers, it did.

