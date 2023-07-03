Early Amazon deals to shop before Prime Day

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
It’s officially summer, which means Amazon’s biggest shopping event, Prime Day, is not far away. The two-day event full of deals and discounts is set to take place on July 11-12.
The shopping bonanza, which launched in 2015, is one of Amazon’s highest revenue-generating sales events. Last year, Prime Day set a new record for the event, driving $12 billion in sales according to Statista. Globally and in the U.S., some of the best-selling products were in the premium beauty brand category. Specifically, strong sales of NuFace and Laneige products were noted in Amazon’s 2022 recap.
This year, products from all of Amazon’s categories will go on sale each day of the event. They’ll include products from cult-classic brands including L’Oreal and Revlon, as well as TikTok favorites like Naturium and Solawave. Though the deals are normally exclusive to Prime members, first-timers can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership trial to gain access to the sale products. In addition, Amazon announced that there will be a first-time invite-only deals program during this year’s Prime Day.
Whether you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty product to go on sale or you’re interested in exploring a buzzy new brand, check out some of the best early Prime Day deals in beauty and fashion below.
Beauty
On sale for $13.89.
On sale for $18.34.
On sale for $12.05.
$15.39
On sale for $13.99.
$3.00
On sale for $2.00.
On sale for $44.20.
On sale for $10.69.
$10.00
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Fashion
$109.00
On sale for $92.65.
$69.00
On sale for $35.14.
On sale for $130.40.
$44.99
On sale for $27.95.
$89.99
On sale for $76.49.
$148.00
On sale for $65.05.
$98.00
On sale for $58.80.
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.