search
Glossy Logo
Subscribe
search
Subscribe
Shopping

Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best fashion gifts to get and give

By Tatiana Pile
Nov 16, 2022

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Shopping for fashion gifts this season is as easy as pinpointing a giftee’s TikTok-defined vibe.

Fashion trends on social media, especially viral TikTok videos, including night luxe and gorpcore, gave many retailers new life and often led to sold-out products. For example, the popular Boston clog from Birkenstock won over Gen-Z this year, and Balenciaga’s Le Cagole Leather Shoulder Bag proved to be a bestseller for fans of nostalgia.

For the giftee in your life who’s on top of the latest fashion trends, or yourself, take a look below at our roundup of the season’s hottest fashion gifts. 

Best gifts for the Coastal Grandma aesthetic | Best gifts for the Gorpcore aesthetic | Best gifts for the Normcore aesthetic | Best gifts for the Y2K aesthetic | Best gifts for the Barbiecore aesthetic | Best gifts for the Workwear aesthetic | Best gifts for the Night Luxe aesthetic

Best gifts for the Coastal Grandma aesthetic

Relaxed-fit washed cotton poplin shirt
J. Crew
Relaxed-Fit Washed Poplin Shirt
$89.50
Shop Now
Banana Republic Sweater
Banana Republic
Mariner Sweater Polo
$60.00
Shop Now
The Effortless Linen Pant
Aritzia
The Effortless Linen Pant
$148.00
Shop Now
Soludos
Soludos
Dali Espadrille
$75.00
Shop Now
Camile Cable Sweater
Alex Mill
Camile Cable Sweater
$185.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Best gifts for the Gorpcore aesthetic

Relaxed Fit Duck Bib Overall
Carhartt
Relaxed Fit Duck Bib Overall
$99.00
Shop Now
XT-6 CLEAR
Salomon
XT-6 Clear
$190.00
Shop Now
Hiking lug-sole boot
Frame
Hiking Lug-Sole Boot
$598.00
Shop Now
Haelo Puffer Pants
The Arrivals
Haelo Puffer Pants
$198.00
Shop Now
Arcteryx
Arc'teryx
Rush Jacket
$749.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Best gifts for the Normcore aesthetic

boston clog
Birkenstock
Boston Clog
$155.00
Shop Now
Chunky Leather Loafers
Cos
Chunky Leather Loafers
$250.00
Shop Now
Larsen Blazer
Madewell
Larsen Blazer
$178.00
Shop Now
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
$71.20
Shop Now
todd snyder
Todd Snyder
Yankees Cap
$120.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Best gifts for the Y2K aesthetic

Le Cagole Bag
Balenciaga
Le Cagole Leather Shoulder Bag
$2300.00
Shop Now
Barette Set
Emi Jay
Butterfly Barrette Set
$22.00
Shop Now
Arctus Genesis Sunglasses
A Better Feeling
Arctus Genesis Sunglasses
$210.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Best gifts for the Barbiecore aesthetic

Sequin-Embellished Jumpsuit
Rotate
Sequin-Embellished Jumpsuit
$273.00
Shop Now
Platform pump
Versace
Medusa Platform Pump
$1475.00
Shop Now
Kendrick trunk
Brandon Blackwood
Kendrick Trunk
$285.00
Shop Now
Larroudé
Dolly Boot
$430.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Best gifts for the Workwear aesthetic

Cuffed Knit Beanie
Dickies
Cuffed Knit Beanie
$19.99
Shop Now
Wallabee
Clark's
Wallabee
$150.00
Shop Now
Unisphere Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
Aime Leon Dore
Unisphere Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$325.00
Shop Now
Farrier's work shirt
Patagonia
Farrier’s Work Shirt
$99.00
Shop Now
Sherpa trucker jacket
Levi's
Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$108.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Best gifts for the Night Luxe aesthetic

Logo-print Tote Bag
Coperni
Logo-Print Tote Bag
$794.00
Shop Now
Hera Mini Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia
Hera Mini Shoulder Bag
$498.00
Shop Now
Paco Rabanne
Paco Rabanne
Circle Sequin Miniskirt
$1890.00
Shop Now
Mesh Top
Prada
Mesh Top
$2500.00
Shop Now
Retrofete
Retrofete
Heidi Dress
$1295.00
Shop Now
Hourglass Bag
Balenciaga
Hourglass Bag
$6850.00
Shop Now
8 Other Reasons
8 Other Reasons
Kenny Top
$97.00
Shop Now
Mach & Mach
Mach & Mach
Crystal-Embellished Heels
$1220.00
Shop Now

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more holiday gifting offerings at Glossy Pop Shop here.

  • linkedin
Related reads
Latest Stories