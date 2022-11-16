Pop Shop Holiday Guide: The best fashion gifts to get and give

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shopping for fashion gifts this season is as easy as pinpointing a giftee’s TikTok-defined vibe.
Fashion trends on social media, especially viral TikTok videos, including night luxe and gorpcore, gave many retailers new life and often led to sold-out products. For example, the popular Boston clog from Birkenstock won over Gen-Z this year, and Balenciaga’s Le Cagole Leather Shoulder Bag proved to be a bestseller for fans of nostalgia.
For the giftee in your life who’s on top of the latest fashion trends, or yourself, take a look below at our roundup of the season’s hottest fashion gifts.
Best gifts for the Coastal Grandma aesthetic | Best gifts for the Gorpcore aesthetic | Best gifts for the Normcore aesthetic | Best gifts for the Y2K aesthetic | Best gifts for the Barbiecore aesthetic | Best gifts for the Workwear aesthetic | Best gifts for the Night Luxe aesthetic.
Best gifts for the Coastal Grandma aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Best gifts for the Gorpcore aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Best gifts for the Normcore aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Best gifts for the Y2K aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Best gifts for the Barbiecore aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Best gifts for the Workwear aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Best gifts for the Night Luxe aesthetic
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more holiday gifting offerings at Glossy Pop Shop here.