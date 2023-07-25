Beauty Pop Spotlight: Shop the products influencers loved

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

On Tuesday, Glossy Pop hosted its first-ever Beauty Pop event, in Los Angeles. The day-long event was an opportunity for brand leaders and influencers to come together for a collaborative day of meetings, intimate discussions, inspiring panels and networking.