What ‘Bachelorette’ star Tayshia Adams is adding to her Amazon Prime Day cart

By Tatiana Pile
Jul 12, 2023

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Amazon Prime Day content has been rolling in, and popular influencers have been getting in on the action by posting their wishlists and promoting their storefronts.

Among them is “Bachelorette” fan-favorite Tayshia Adams, who currently boasts 1.5 million Instagram followers. Adams, who first appeared on the ABC show in 2019, has since made a name for herself in the fashion and lifestyle worlds with her chic style and multiple brand collections. Now, she’s teaming up with Amazon to release her top beauty, fashion and tech picks for Prime Day.

Whether you’re looking for new beauty tools, like Foreo’s Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, or you’re interested in upgrading your kitchen appliances, Adams’s picks cover nearly every category. Explore her choice deals and stelas before time runs out.

Shop Tayshia Adam’s Prime Day cart below.

Featured
Shop Now
Simple Modern
Wellness
Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw

$23.99

Shop Now
Foreo
Skin Care
Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

$219.00

Shop Now
Color Wow
Hair Care
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

$28.00

Shop Now
Tskestvy
Fashion
4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses

$29.99

Shop Now
Real Techniques
Makeup
Miracle Complexion Sponge Duo

$8.99

Shop Now
Maybelline
Makeup
Instant Age Rewind Eraser

$10.99

Shop Now
Sunday Riley
Skin Care
All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

$43.00

Shop Now
Maybelline
Makeup
Super Stay Vinyl Ink

$12.99

Shop Now
The Drop
Fashion
Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

$54.90

Shop Now
Martha Stewart
Home
Down Alternative Bed Queen Pillows Set Of 2

$50.26

Shop Now
Amazon Basics
Wellness
Neoprene Workout Dumbbell

$27.94

Shop Now
Bedsure
Home
Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

$11.69

Shop Now
Beautural
Home
Foldable Handheld Clothing Wrinkles Remover for Garments

$34.97

Shop Now
Elixir Glassware
Home
Square Wine Glasses Set of 4

$39.98

Shop Now
Martha Stewart
Home
Handmade Glass Goblets

$39.99

Shop Now
Nespresso
Home
VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

$199.95

Shop Now
Glamburg
Home
Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set

$59.99

