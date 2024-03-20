Amazing’s Big Spring Sale is here. Shop the top deals from the event

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Spring sale season is officially underway. Earlier this week, we covered Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event, which kicked off on March 8. On Wednesday, Amazon joined in on the action with its own event: The Big Spring Sale.
Similar to Amazon’s popular biannual event, Prime Day, the sales include discounts of up to 50% in top categories including beauty, home, electronics and apparel. While Prime members will have access to an exclusive suite of deals, the spring sale is open to all shoppers, no Prime membership necessary. Shoppers will have access to discounted seasonal items like spring fashion, fitness products, cleaning and yard work essentials, according to Amazon’s blog. Deals also include deep discounts on viral beauty brands, including Revlon, Grande Cosmetics and Maybelline, as well as warm-weather essentials like Supergoop’s Play Everyday Lotion SPF and Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream. Amazon’s small business storefront will be participating in the sales event, as well.
The six-day event is the first of its kind for Amazon, as the e-commerce retailer looks to strengthen its discount strategy. Since its inception in July 2015, Prime Day has been Amazon’s biggest sales event, leading the company to up the frequency of the consumer-favorite event to twice a year in 2022. That same year, Prime Day drove $11.9 billion in sales, and in 2023, the biannual event generated $12.7 billion in sales, an annual increase of 6.1%. Upping the company’s number of sales events is a strategic move to boost its bottom line.
