This week’s must-buy items from Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event

Spring is on the horizon, which means the long-awaited sales season is here. To kick things off, Ulta Beauty launched a Semi-Annual Beauty Event. The retailer’s newly created sales event officially began March 8 and will run until March 28.

The rules are simple: Each day, Ulta will roll out deals of up to 50% off best-selling products across makeup, hair care, skin care and fragrance, among other product categories. The event will also introduce new launches from cult-classic and viral brands such as Nars, Tarte, Tula, Fenty, Olaplex and Bobbi Brown. And, similar to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, steals will be available for one day only and change daily. Every Wednesday, Ulta Beauty will unveil the next week’s lineup of Beauty Steals, which will include deals on some of the retailer’s top brands.

Ulta has had a strong year of growth. The company’s latest earnings report, released on March 14, showed that its net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 10.2% to $3.6 billion, and its full-year 2023 net sales increased 9.8% to $11.2 billion. The company credited strong comparable sales, strong new store performance and the benefit of an extra week of sales in fiscal 2023 as the main factors driving its growth. Ulta also announced that it’s opening its first location in Mexico in 2025.

With sales events continuing to be a key growth area for Ulta, the retailer is expanding its sales strategy.

Whether you’re looking for a new highlighter or body oil to achieve a springtime glow or you want a sparkly lip gloss to add to your rotation, check out the week’s best deals from Ulta’s new Semi-Annual Beauty Event below. Shoppers can also find the full calendar of sales here.

