5 Black-owned fashion brands to know

Thanks to social media, fashion is evolving faster than ever. And at the forefront of some of the most popular trends right now are Black designers and founders. However, due to a lack of access to resources and funding, Black designers are still fighting to have their work shared on larger industry platforms.

In 2020, two organizations were created to help propel diversity and representation efforts within the fashion industry: the 15 Percent Pledge and the Black in Fashion Council (BIFC). And in 2021, The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the launch of IMPACT, an initiative aimed at creating more opportunities for Black and brown creatives and professionals in fashion. As part of the CFDA’s initiative, the organization partnered with BIFC and the 15 Percent Pledge during NYFW in September 2022, inviting 28 Black designers to present collections during the week — the most since the inception of the CFDA. With each stride toward leveling the playing field in fashion for creatives of color, doors are being opened, making it possible for new designers to have a seat at the table.

This February, consider celebrating Black History Month and some of the trailblazers currently revolutionizing fashion by supporting their businesses. Take a look at some of the buzziest Black-owned fashion brands below.

Ciriaco

Created in 2020 by Atlanta native Ashley Ciriaco, Ciriaco fuses streetwear, bold details and luxury into its elegant yet affordable handbags. Ciriaco is currently entirely self-funded. In 2022, the growing brand reached $168,000 in annual sales, and it’s now sold at Kith stores.

Kwame Adusei

When Nana Kwame Adusei created his eponymous label, Kwame Adusei, in 2020, his main goal was to introduce the world to the beauty of Ghanaian art and culture through fashion. In 2022, the brand was invited to participate in Black in Fashion Council’s NYFW discovery showroom, which launched it to new heights. Since, Kwame Adusei has been spotted on stars including Ciara, Lori Harvey and Gabrielle Union.

Buzzoms

For women with larger busts, cute and trendy clothing that fits can be hard to come by. Buzzoms, which was founded in 2021, was created to be a solution to that issue. With body inclusivity and innovation in mind, the small brand is steadily gaining media and consumer attention thanks to its tops and dresses the come equipped with a built-in bra. In October 2021, the brand won the Mastercard x Create & Cultivate pitch competition, awarding it $10,000 in funding.

Joe Freshgoods

Joe Robinson, the designer behind some of 2022’s most popular streetwear designs, also owns a clothing line, Joe Freshgoods. Created in 2012, Joe Freshgoods is, at its core, a love letter to Robinson’s hometown of Chicago. Since its inception, the brand has become increasingly popular, which has led to Robinson being called on to collaborate with brands including New Balance, Vans and Aimé Leon Dore.

Martine Rose

Martine Rose is among designers at the forefront of menswear. The eponymous label, created in 2007, is known for its unconventional-meets-timeless approach to menswear, and its designs have been worn by some of the biggest stars and cultural tastemakers. In 2018, Rose was nominated for the British Fashion Council’s British Menswear Designer of the Year award.

