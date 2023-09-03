4 sexual wellness brands that should be on your radar

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

The sexual wellness category is having a moment. According to Zion Market Research, the global sexual wellness market size was worth nearly $57.5 billion in 2022, and it’s predicted to grow to around $110.3 billion by 2030.

New innovative and inclusive brands have launched in the last few years. Among them are a condom brand that’s reinvented an age-old product and a company specifically catering to women with low libidos. And they’re proving popular among consumers.

Along with new brands, health professionals, activists and educators have all helped transform the way society views sex and sexual wellness. And Sexual Health Month, which takes place every September, offers an opportunity to further normalize conversations around these topics. Last September, the theme that bubbled up around Sexual Health Month was pleasure. This month, it’s consent, a crucial element of any healthy sexual encounter, as described by the World Association for Sexual Health.

Though much progress has been made in the category, it can still feel intimidating to explore the sexual wellness space. Luckily, retailers including Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Target have added intimate wellness brands to their shelves in recent years to close the gap of discovery for consumers.

With sexual health and wellness becoming increasingly less taboo and more progressive, consider exploring the space by starting with the brands below.

Playground

Co-founded by Sandy Vukovic, Catherine Magee and Christina Aguilera in 2022, Playground is taking a fun approach to lubricants. Playground understands that every consumer has different libidos, which is why the brand has four offerings that cater to various needs. Popular beauty ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and bamboo extract are included in the formulas.

My Girl Wellness

Founded in 2021 by Tayla Burke, a certified health coach, My Girl Wellness is a wellness brand that has natural solutions for common womanhood woes. Currently, the brand has two products in the sexual wellness space: the Panty Dropper and the Post-Play. Available in a bundle, which also includes a serum and clean-up wipes, the products are meant to enhance your time in the bedroom.

P.S. Good Times

Founders Rob Seo and Raja Agnani launched their first product in 2020, with the goal of breathing new life into an older, more traditional space. Since then, the brand has gained a growing shopper base.

Roam

This LGBTQIA-founded brand, created by Ben Taylor and Alex Griffiths in 2021, is a one-stop shop for all things sex and pleasure. With Roam, founders Taylor and Griffiths hope to further change the way consumers approach sex by making all of the brand’s products inclusive and accessible. Plus, all of Roam’s products are made with sustainability in mind.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.