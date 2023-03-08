4 buzzy brow styles and the best products to achieve them

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Personalizing your eyebrows is nothing new. For years, beauty lovers have experimented with different eyebrow techniques to create decade-defining looks. For example, in the ’80s, big and bold brows were in. In the early ’00s, the trend shifted to barely-there brows. Now, thanks in large part to social media, eyebrow experimentation has returned.

From bushy to straight and even laminated brows, many formerly-popular brow styles are of the moment once again.

“It’s almost unbelievable to see how far the brow industry has come. Brow artistry is now a standalone niche beauty category with its own brow stylists and dedicated brow salons,’” said Melanie Marris, celebrity brow stylist and founder of brow cosmetics company Brow Code. “As we see the different fashion eras come full circle, the brow style follows suit and is a major highlight. I’ve seen many consumers feel comfortable enough to experiment [with] different brow looks.”

And as with any recycled trend, new products, treatments and techniques are opening the door to more modern takes on familiar styles. Case in point: Colored brows, an iteration of the bleached brow that originated in the ‘90s, was a dominant beauty trend in 2022.

Because eyebrows are one of the focal points of the face, a look that’s personalized is important. However, deciding which brow style best matches your face and personality can be tricky.

“There are many ways to experiment and get creative with different brow styles without a [long-term] commitment,” Marris said. “I recommend trying out a few different looks to see which best suits your preference, face shape, and overall style or vibe.”

Take a look at our brow guide below, which includes product picks for every style.

Straight Brows

The ‘90s have returned in full force, and the proof is in the brows. Straight brows are for minimal beauty lovers who prefer a natural look. Unlike bushier brows, to achieve this style, all that’s required is lightly trimming brow arches to create more even brows.

Laminated Brows

Whether you have thick or thin brows, getting laminated brows, also known as getting a brow flip, has become popular among beauty enthusiasts. The perm-like service helps to elongate and tame even the unruliest of brow hair, allowing you to transform brows into any shape you love. In regard to brow treatments, however, Marris said, “Eyebrow hairs are far more delicate than the hair on your head. With all treatments, it’s best to always follow the instructions, and to look into the proper prep and aftercare of the brow.”

Bushy Brows

There are quite a few products for achieving the bushy brows of your dreams, but the most common are pomades, gels and serums. Gels and pomades allow you to manipulate the brow hair you already have by, for example, combing and forming it into a desired shape. And with tinted gels and pomades, you can add color and more definition to sparse brow areas — it’s an easy fix if you struggle with thinness. With growth serums, achieving your desired thick or bushy look will take longer, but the results will last much longer.

Bleached and Colored Brows

If you’ve been on TikTok as of late, then you’ve likely seen bleached or colored eyebrows on your For You Page. Though the style is far from new, it increased in popularity last year when countless celebrities and influencers joined in on the trend to edge up their appearances. Since then, the style has grown to include an array of colored brows, too.

