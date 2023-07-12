14 Amazon Prime Day home deals to upgrade your dinner party

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Thanks in part to social media, throwing a dinner party for friends or loved ones has become popular among all generations. On TikTok, the hashtag #dinnerparty currently has 1.2 billion views, and the most popular video using the hashtag has 3.4 million likes.