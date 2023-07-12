14 Amazon Prime Day home deals to upgrade your dinner party

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Thanks in part to social media, throwing a dinner party for friends or loved ones has become popular among all generations. On TikTok, the hashtag #dinnerparty currently has 1.2 billion views, and the most popular video using the hashtag has 3.4 million likes.
With the intimate and oftentimes affordable social activity gaining traction, consider trying your hand at hosting a dinner of your own. The good news is that planning one doesn’t need to be a chore. Aside from setting the menu, curating your guestlist and creating space in your home for the event, you’ll just need the perfect glassware and dinnerware. You’re in luck, as Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, which means there are thousands of options on sale.
Along with glassware and dinnerware, Prime Day is offering great deals on a variety of home goods — so you can replace your mattress or update your cookware, too. Opt for an eye-catching centerpiece, modern yet chic flatware or a funky serving set. And don’t forget to post about it.
Below is our assortment of finds that’ll impress your next dinner party guests.
$13.66
Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.
Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.