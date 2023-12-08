11 beauty products Amazon influencers loved this year

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Amazon is going after beauty. According to insights from Morgan Stanley, beauty is one of the platform’s fastest-growing categories and is estimated to overtake Walmart as the biggest U.S. beauty retailer by 2025.