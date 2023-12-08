11 beauty products Amazon influencers loved this year

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Amazon is going after beauty. According to insights from Morgan Stanley, beauty is one of the platform’s fastest-growing categories and is estimated to overtake Walmart as the biggest U.S. beauty retailer by 2025.
Amazon’s beauty growth has been years in the making. In 2013, it officially launched its premium beauty marketplace, and in 2018, it rolled out an indie beauty program. Most recently, in 2020, Amazon debuted its Luxury Stores project. Each of these launches has helped strengthen the platform’s positioning in beauty retail. At the same time, Amazon Influencers and Associates Programs have helped to fuel Amazon’s authority in the beauty space.
Traackr’s 2023 U.S. Influencer Marketing Impact Report, released in November, showed that 61% of consumers feel that influencers’ posts have some level of influence on their purchase decisions. What’s more, 53% also shared that they look to influencers for product recommendations.
Between brand storefronts, Amazon Live shopping streams, Inspire videos and social media, influencers recommending beauty products on Amazon seemed to be everywhere this year. As such, many products became Amazon best-sellers due to their virality. For example, Amazon creators found their communities couldn’t get enough of Korean beauty, including brands like Laneige and CosRx. The No. 1 bestselling beauty product on through Amazon creators’ affiliate links was CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which is currently on sale for $14.03 and has a 4.6-star rating via 62,400 reviews.
To close out the year, Amazon released a list of the top products that creators and their respective communities loved the most. They include Alix Earle’s favorite Hair Wax Stick and the cult-classic E.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick.
Shop the beauty favorites below.
