10 home fragrances to elevate any room in your house

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Similar to body fragrances, the home fragrance market is growing in popularity. In 2022, the home fragrance market was worth $7.7 billion, and according to market research company Market.us, it’s expected to grow to $12.5 billion by 2032. The study also notes that the fragrances of the moment are floral, fruity and fantasy.

Part of the rise in home fragrances was the pandemic. As consumers were confined to their homes during the lockdown, their interest in creating a safe, aesthetically pleasing and comfortable space took precedence. For many, the need for comfort and increased interest in home decor came in the form of candles.

“People realized the importance of going back to eating right, and focusing on emotional bonds and the overall importance of mental and emotional balance in life. Against this backdrop, scented candles emerged as the new go-to for accomplishing peace in your mind, body and soul,” Astha Suri, founder and creative director of niche perfume company NASO Profumi, said in an interview with Vogue India.

And as candles boomed, demand for other home fragrance products grew, too. Room sprays, essential oils and diffusers became buzzy within the home fragrance space as many brands, old and new, tapped into the trend and released popular products. In February, beauty brand incubator Maesa LLC partnered with discount retailer Dollar General to launch a home fragrance brand called Kōze Place. Currently, the product line includes scented candles, diffuser oils, refresher sprays and wax melts. The line is exclusive to Dollar General.

With consumers heating up the home fragrance market, now’s the time to shop the new offerings in the category. Choose a scented candle to complete your living room decor or a diffuser to elevate your nighttime routine.

“Home is our sanctuary, it’s our work environment, and it’s where we raise our families. Fragrance is becoming a big part of that,” Aaron Tucker, CEO of fragrance company AH Collection, told Glossy in an earlier interview.

From sprays and diffusers to candles and essential oils, there are plenty of ways to freshen up your home. Take a look at our home fragrance picks below.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.