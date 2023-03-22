From timeless to experimental, here are 15 fragrances worth shopping at every price point

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you’ve been keeping up with Glossy’s coverage over the past year, then you know the fragrance market is heating up. From quirky fragrances to the return of the nostalgic vanilla scent, perfumes, colognes and other forms of fragrance are rapidly growing in popularity. According to The NPD Group, fragrance was a standout category in 2022, with sales increasing 11%. The category’s market size is expected to reach $53.7 billion by the end of 2023, based on research from Grand Review Research.
Though nostalgic scent profiles and viral trends seemingly dominated fragrance sales last year, consumers’ desire for more personal and custom scents also drove growth. A category once ruled by luxury labels and celebrity brands is becoming increasingly diverse and, at the same time, resonating with a wider audience.
“The fragrance category is rapidly expanding and provides an unconventional way to relate deeply to customers,” Carina Chaz, founder of genderless fragrance brand DedCool, told Glossy. “Fragrance is the fastest growing category at beauty big box retailers, and the rigid gender roles the fragrance industry has profited off of for decades is begging for modernization.”
Like many newcomers to the fragrance category, Chaz’s brand DedCool is a contemporary alternative to traditional brands because of the kaleidoscope of diversity within the brand’s community. “People of all identities can now find or create a scent, and discover fragrance products at a variety of price points that uniquely represent them,” Chaz said.
As the fragrance industry continues to adjust to new trends and consumer demands, Chaz predicts the next big market disrupter will be the introduction of new ways to experience scent. In fact, DedCool is already working to find a way to embed its fragrances into everyday essentials, allowing a user to make a signature scent accessible in a variety of mediums and formats.
As the fragrance industry evolves, so too can one’s scent preferences. Whether you’re currently into classic scents, such as vanilla, or you’re more interested in unisex or experimental fragrances, there is a surplus of new fragrances to choose from at every price point. Take a look at our fragrance guide below.
Low ($0-$150)
$27.99
Medium ($150-$250 )
$190.00
$180.00
$200.00
Luxury ($250 and above)
$290.00
$235.00
$335.00
