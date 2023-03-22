From timeless to experimental, here are 15 fragrances worth shopping at every price point

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been keeping up with Glossy’s coverage over the past year, then you know the fragrance market is heating up. From quirky fragrances to the return of the nostalgic vanilla scent, perfumes, colognes and other forms of fragrance are rapidly growing in popularity. According to The NPD Group, fragrance was a standout category in 2022, with sales increasing 11%. The category’s market size is expected to reach $53.7 billion by the end of 2023, based on research from Grand Review Research.