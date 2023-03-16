10 products to improve your sleep health

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This year, March 12-18 is recognized as Sleep Awareness Week. Now in its 25th year, the event is meant to spread awareness about the importance of getting a proper night’s rest, particularly as sleep health contributes to one’s overall health and well-being.
Though there is no one-size-fits-all guidance to improve sleep health and habits, there is a wide range of products and practices that can offer assistance during anyone’s journey. For starters, quality bedding and a good mattress are two of the most important elements of a relaxing bedroom, according to the Sleep Foundation. Other factors to consider are temperature, noise and light.
But if upgrading your bedding or mattress isn’t in your budget, there are other ways to regulate your sleep cycle. Supplements, vitamins, and even apps and scents are among recommended, affordable options that can potentially help you fall asleep.
Whether it’s a CBD sleep oil, new sheets or a tasty nighttime drink, products made to upgrade a nighttime routine are now in abundance and accessible. To help improve your own sleep health, shop our picks below.
