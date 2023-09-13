10 Amazon beauty bestsellers under $10

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Though Amazon is setting its sights on the premium beauty category, the e-commerce company is still a go-to destination for mass, indie and value beauty brands.
According to market research company Envision Horizons, beauty sales at Amazon were up 71% year-over-year in July 2023 and are expected to see ongoing growth within the next year. Thanks to the company adding a second bi-annual Prime Day, providing quick and reliable shipping, and maintaining a large shopper base, Amazon has cemented a strong position among beauty retailers.
To trial the e-tailer’s beauty offerings, consider checking out its beauty best sellers. As described by Amazon, the “best sellers” label “indicates how a product is selling in the Amazon store compared to other products listed in the same category.” Among best-selling beauty products are viral products like Mielle’s Rosemary Organic Hair Oil, Samnyte’s Hair Wax Stick and E.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, all selling for under $10.
See below for Glossy’s picks of best-selling beauty products on Amazon that are affordable year-round.
$8.00
This equally-as-popular alternative is a dupe for Milk's Hydro Grip Gripping Primer.
