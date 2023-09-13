search
Glossy Logo
Subscribe
search
Subscribe
Shopping

10 Amazon beauty bestsellers under $10

By Tatiana Pile
Sep 13, 2023  •  1 min read

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here

Though Amazon is setting its sights on the premium beauty category, the e-commerce company is still a go-to destination for mass, indie and value beauty brands.

According to market research company Envision Horizons, beauty sales at Amazon were up 71% year-over-year in July 2023 and are expected to see ongoing growth within the next year. Thanks to the company adding a second bi-annual Prime Day, providing quick and reliable shipping, and maintaining a large shopper base, Amazon has cemented a strong position among beauty retailers.

To trial the e-tailer’s beauty offerings, consider checking out its beauty best sellers. As described by Amazon, the “best sellers” label “indicates how a product is selling in the Amazon store compared to other products listed in the same category.” Among best-selling beauty products are viral products like Mielle’s Rosemary Organic Hair Oil, Samnyte’s Hair Wax Stick and E.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, all selling for under $10.

See below for Glossy’s picks of best-selling beauty products on Amazon that are affordable year-round.

Featured
Shop Now — $9.99
Mielle Organics
Hair Care
Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

$9.99

Amazon — $14.99
Samnyte
Hair Care
Hair Wax Stick

$14.99

Amazon — $9.77
PanOxyl
Skin Care
Acne Foaming Wash

$9.77

Amazon — $3.98
Lottabody
Hair Care
Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse

$3.98

elf milk primer dupe
Shop Now — $8.00
e.l.f.
Makeup
Power Grip Primer

$8.00

This equally-as-popular alternative is a dupe for Milk's Hydro Grip Gripping Primer.

Amazon — $14.99 $7.98
BeautifyBeauties
Hair Care
Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister

$14.99
$7.98
SALE

Amazon — $32.64
Bio-Oil
Body
Skincare Body Oil

$32.64

Amazon — $4.49
L'oreal Paris
Hair Care
Sleek It Iron Straight Heat Spray

$4.49

Amazon — $5.00
e.l.f.
Makeup
Monochromatic Multi Stick

$5.00

Amazon — $8.49 $7.98
Elizavecca
Hair Care
Milky Piggy Collagen Ceramide Coating Protein Treatment

$8.49
$7.98
SALE

Visit the Pop Shop to browse all products featured in Glossy Pop.

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop here.

Related reads
Latest Stories